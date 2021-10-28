CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch out England, Warner's found his form! Australia warm up for Saturday's pre-Ashes clash by crushing Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup as Aaron Finch's side cruise to a seven-wicket victory which sends them top of Group 1

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Australia warmed up for Saturday’s pre-Ashes clash with England by crushing Sri Lanka in Dubai.

The seven-wicket success - completed with three overs unused - made it two wins out of two for Aaron Finch’s team at the Twenty20 World Cup and put them level on points with their weekend opponents at the top of Group 1.

Of their impending challenge, Finch said: ‘It’s always a great battle, no matter what the format of the game. We’ve had some great tussles with them over the last little while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUUFS_0cfdKpus00
Australia cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQj1U_0cfdKpus00
Australia's David Warner (left) hit 65 off 42 balls to put a woeful run of form behind him

'They have been the form side in the white-ball format for a long time. We know how they play - they are aggressive and take the game on, so it will be entertaining.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384ZYi_0cfdKpus00

On Thursday, David Warner hit 65 off 42 balls to put a woeful run of form - which saw him scrimp just 17 runs in five innings either side of being dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad - behind him.

Finch also struggled for fluency in recent weeks but Australia’s established opening duo took advantage of Sri Lankan profligacy with the new ball to collect 63 unbroken runs during the powerplay - the highest such tally in the tournament so far.

Warner was gifted a life on 18 when wicketkeeper Kusal Perera made a hash of a straightforward gloved chance down the leg-side off Dushmantha Chameera.

But Dasun Shanaka’s bowling attack caused few other moments of concern, other than when leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had ball in hand: Finch chopped on for 37 and Glenn Maxwell fell cheaply soon afterwards.

Warner succumbed going aerial as Australia looked to improve their net run rate via a dash for the finish line.

Earlier, it was another leggie in Adam Zampa who altered the momentum of the contest with man-of-the-match figures of 4-0-12-2.

Sri Lanka appeared on course to post a more challenging target than 155 but Zampa’s spell plunged them from 78 for one in the 10th over to 94 for five 17 deliveries later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFtu2_0cfdKpus00
Australia’s established opening duo took advantage of Sri Lankan profligacy with the new ball

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We weren’t brave enough with bat or ball – Virat Kohli after India’s latest loss

Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mass exodus expected from Melbourne's CBD this weekend as the state opens regional travel once again - and you can leave JUST before the 6pm deadline without copping a fine

Melburnians are expected to flock to Victoria's regions for an unofficial long weekend as state-wide travel resumes and more Covid-19 restrictions ease. The metro-regional border will reopen from 6pm on Friday, ahead of the state hitting its 80 per cent full vaccination target, paving the way for a mass exodus from the city.
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Most pathetic thing a human being can do’: India’s cricket captain issues scathing statement in support of Muslim colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Adam Zampa
Person
Dushmantha Chameera
Person
David Warner
Person
Kusal Perera
Daily Mail

TREVOR BAYLISS: Australia are still trying to find their feet while England look terrific and are battle-hardened... their T20 World Cup clash promises to be a CRACKER

England and Australia meet in Dubai on Saturday in what is a vital Twenty20 World Cup game for both sides and a nice little warm-up for the Ashes duel ahead. England have looked terrific so far — and part of that might be because they have played significantly more cricket than all the other teams during the pandemic.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Team GB stars Marcus Ellis, Lauren Smith and Chloe Birch have coaching support stripped from them over EMAIL after raising complaints about the culture at Badminton England

Three Team GB badminton players have been blocked from working with their own national team coaches after criticising the culture of the sport's governing body. Sportsmail understands Tokyo 2020 participants Marcus Ellis, Lauren Smith and Chloe Birch have all had their coaching support withdrawn following a post-Olympics fall-out with Badminton England staff including Nathan Robertson, the Athens 2004 mixed doubles silver medallist.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Maguire puts himself forward for a TV grilling ahead of Man United's crunch clash with Tottenham as the Red Devils skipper leads fightback amid crisis club's week from hell

Harry Maguire will lead Manchester United players' public fight-back on Saturday after the crisis club's week from hell. The United skipper is scheduled to be grilled by broadcasters ahead of the crunch game at Tottenham, the club's first outing since Sunday's humiliating 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool. Pre-match duties...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England Women score seven-try rout against world champions New Zealand

England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand in Exeter.A pair of early tries from Abbie Ward set the Red Rose on course for their biggest win against the Black Ferns.Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison were also on the scoresheet for Simon Middleton’s side, who stylishly stretched their winning streak to 15 games.This team 😍#ENGvNZL | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/XZQetAfFsH— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021New Zealand had not played a Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They looked rusty on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#England#Wicket#Group 1#Sunrisers Hyderabad#Sri Lankan
The Independent

Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
The Independent

New Zealand sevens rugby star Ruby Tui to play 15s for Chiefs

New Zealand sevens star Ruby Tui will ply her trade in the 15s game from next year, having signed for Super Rugby Aupiki club Chiefs.Tui started her career in 15s rugby but quickly switched to the sevens circuit, making her New Zealand debut in 2012. She went on to win a silver Olympic medal in 2016, gold at the Tokyo Games, the 2018 sevens World Cup and was named world sevens player of the year in 2019.The timing of her move may excite fans as the postponed Rugby World Cup is taking place in New Zealand in 2022. Tui could...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Namibia hope to catch high-flying Pakistan off-guard

Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan have not lurched from crisis to catastrophe, and are not furiously mapping out probability trees, calculating net run rates, and praying that other teams help them sneak into the next round via the back door? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan are not unpredictable, flawed and dispirited, and when rumours about infighting and leaks to the media aren't flying around unfettered? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan look this... good?
SPORTS
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle's new Saudi-led regime eye up Watford star Ismaila Sarr as their first transfer target... but the stubborn Hornets are unlikely to sell their prized asset in the January window as they bid to stay up

Ismaila Sarr is an early transfer target for Newcastle as the club attempt to build a squad capable of challenging the Premier League's strongest teams. Despite playing for a struggling side, the Watford winger has caught the eye during his time in the top flight and Sportsmail understands he is firmly on Newcastle's radar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

Scotland have lost Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge to injury ahead of their clash with Australia on Sunday.Uncapped Glasgow flanker Darge did not feature in Scotland’s emphatic win over Tonga on Saturday while British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland was absent as Worcester beat Sale.Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland, have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.Three uncapped props – Northampton’s Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop – have been added to the squad.They had all been called up to Scotland’s squad for the ill-fated summer tour which saw all three games cancelled.Glasgow lock Scott Cummings also comes in but is unavailable for selection following surgery on a hand injury last month.
RUGBY
The Independent

Sam Johnstone: West Brom to ramp up contract talks with England international

West Brom will ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January to convince the England international to stay.The goalkeeper’s deal expires at the end of the season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Southampton West Ham and Tottenham.Albion are third in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points behind leaders Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hull.Boss Valerien Ismael said: “From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion but at the moment we’re all focused on the pitch, on the performances.“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Verry Elleegant upsets hot favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation". - Punters return - But he had never competed over such a long distance and after being among the leading pack for much of the race, Incentivise began fading over the final 300m as Verry Elleegant came storming through.
SPORTS
The Independent

Marcus Smith injury concern leaves England’s new dawn in doubt

England’s launch of their brave new era may have to be delayed after Marcus Smith emerged as one of several injury concerns for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Tonga.Smith, the electric playmaker around whom Eddie Jones’ revolution is to be built, and full-back Freddie Steward are doubts for the Twickenham showdown after receiving treatment for unspecified leg problems.More definitive is the news over this season’s leading Gallagher Premiership try-scorer Max Malins and scrum-half Raffi Quirke, with the pair ruled out by respective calf and knee issues.And England’s band of exciting young backs have seen their ranks thinned further...
WORLD
The Independent

A history of the haka, from Maori warriors staring down death to the mighty All Blacks

A UK-New Zealand free trade deal agreed in October between Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern’s administrations contained an unusual provision alongside its pledges to ease market access for one another’s export products.The pact between London and Auckland included a commitment by Britain to support its ally in the southern hemisphere in identifying “appropriate ways to advance recognition and protection of the haka ‘Ka Mate’” and to acknowledge the leaders of the Ngati Toa tribe as custodians of the traditional Maori ceremonial dance.The tribe’s guardianship of “Ka Mate” - famously performed by New Zealand’s all-conquering All Blacks rugby team before...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy