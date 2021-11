Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement will come to an end on December 1– unless the two sides can find a middle ground. Both are flirting with disaster. True, players and owners have taken a hit thanks to the pandemic, especially during the truncated season last year. Owners put their losses at $3 billion, players at more than 60 percent of earnings. But the plight of millionaires and billionaires hardly resonates with fans who have lost their jobs, their homes, even their loved ones.

