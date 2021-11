Update 0.4.0 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. One of the biggest additions made with this update is the new Maple Lodge Campsite map. This new map will mix things up for veteran players, giving them a new place to explore and enjoy. If your PC is too close to the minimum specs or you have outdated hardware, you may run into sudden fps drops, so don’t be surprised if it happens. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.4.0.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO