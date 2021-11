As the new season of Succession takes fresh chunks out of the world's robber barons, we dive deep on the life of its alleged inspiration. When Rupert Murdoch bought the News of the World, his first British paper, he was asked if he planned to stick his oar into its editorial output. “I did not come all this way not to interfere,” the Australian tycoon barked. How exactly he would interfere became clear with the purchase of his second paper, The Sun, whose editor Larry Lamb received the simple edict: “I want a tearaway paper with lots of tits in it.”

