Terrebonne, OR

Jamie McLeod-Skinner challenging fellow Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader in redrawn District 5

By KTVZ news sources
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner announced Thursday she has launched her 2022 campaign to represent Oregon’s dramatically redrawn Fifth Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader. Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba, Rep. Schrader’s 2020 primary challenger, has endorsed McLeod-Skinner. Redistricting has dramatically reshaped...

