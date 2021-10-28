CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
curated: Oscar Isaac and Timothée Chalamet on playing father and son

I love this piece in The Hollywood Reporter about how Oscar Isaac and Timothée Chalamet — despite a scant 17 years between them, though the very youthful Chalamet is playing younger than his 25 years — created a palpable father-son dynamic in Dune. This is the core of it:....

www.flickfilosopher.com

Elite Daily

Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya’s Zodiac Signs Are A Friendship Match Made In Heaven

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are BFF #goals. Not only are they compatible as love interests in their upcoming sci-fi film, Dune, but they’ve also proven to have incredible chemistry off camera as they promote the big-screen production. In Zendaya’s own words, she and Timmy are “friends for life.” As an astrologer who can read their astrological friendship compatibility, I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s zodiac signs complement each other in more ways than one, making their friendship a match made in heaven.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

For Oscar Isaac, life — and acting — is all about impermanence

Actor Oscar Isaac was middle school-age in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew swept through his hometown, blowing the roof off his Florida home. He remembers holding his dog and huddling with his family under some cushions in the living room as water rose up to his ankles. Isaac's family, who were...
awardswatch.com

Interview: Denis Villeneuve on the legacy of ‘Dune,’ casting Timothée Chalamet and the future of cinema

Denis Villeneuve is more humble than you might think for a filmmaker about to release one of the most anticipated films of not just this year, but of last year. Although his career of late has been stacked with huge space epics, he cut his teeth on intimate, female-driven dramas before bursting onto the scene with 2010’s Incendies, which was nominated for the (then called) Foreign Language Film Oscar representing Canada.What he’s never lost is that intimacy. Through Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and into his sci-fi era of Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and now Dune, Villeneuve is merging the experience of his early career with the confidence and ability (“I would have never been able to do Dune 15 years ago,” he says) to pull of what others have failed to achieve.
ncatregister.com

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet reflect on their new film “Dune”

As part of the roll-out of the science fiction movie “Dune,” based on the 1965 novel, Warner Brother Productions gave aspiring collegiate journalists the chance to have a roundtable discussion with actors Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. “Dune” follows the life of Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, as he navigates his...
/Film

5 Timothée Chalamet Movies To Stream After Dune

"Dune" finally arrives in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend and it is safe to say it ranks as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year. The fact that it has been delayed by the pandemic only fuels the hype fire. But the inclusion of Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides certainly doesn't hurt matters either, as he's become one of the most popular and in-demand stars on the planet in recent years.
Collider

'Dune': Oscar Isaac Says the Father-Son Dynamic Between Paul and Leto Breaks Movie Tropes

Under the grandiose exterior of Dune lies a story about family; more specifically a story about a father and son. Oscar Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, father to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul, in the recently released film. Isaac recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss how he and Chalamet approached their family dynamic, despite only being 15 years apart in real life, and how their relationship differs from other films that have tackled similar situations.
Daily Californian

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya talk being part of Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

For the first time since David Lynch’s attempt in 1984, “Dune,” often hailed as the greatest science fiction novel of all time, is making its return to the big screen. The complex coming-of-age story centers around Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), whose family is thrust into the deadly environment on the planet Arrakis and must maneuver larger looming political machinations. Based on author Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic, “Dune” is a prime example of the hero’s journey, rife with political and religious commentary and containing some of the most immersive worldbuilding ever committed to the page.
ComicBook

Oscar Isaac Wants To Return As Spider-Man 2099

Miles Morales made his big screen animated debut in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which helped propel the film to award-winning heights. He was also joined by a plethora of other Spider-themed heroes from across the multiverse, including Spider-Man 2099. The futuristic web-slinger was voiced by Oscar Isaac, star of the recent Star Wars trilogy of films, in a post-credits stinger that played off of a popular social media meme. Even though Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 isn't confirmed for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, Isaac has let it be known that he would return to the popular character once again if given the opportunity.
happymag.tv

Dune’s Timothée Chalamet was an Xbox modder before he was a star

In a rather adorable case of one’s past life being uncovered, Dune star Timothée Chalamet was once an enthusiastic Xbox YouTuber. The things we do as young people have a funny way of coming back to haunt us, and this is even more true for Hollywood stars than regular folk. Edgy Facebook posts and Tweets have been used to cancel the careers of more than a few prominent public figures. However, I am glad to report that, even after considerable digging, Timothée Chalamet remains unscathed.
fox5atlanta.com

Oscar Isaac talks playing Gomez in 'Addams Family' sequel

ATLANTA - Oscar Isaac has starred in many memorable movies in Hollywood, thanks to a career that only seems to get hotter by the minute. But when it comes to taking on a truly iconic character, the actor says it doesn’t get much bigger or better than Gomez Addams. "One,...
NYLON

Timothée Chalamet Is A Not So Secret Gamer

Timothée Chalamet might be the biggest star in Hollywood right now, starring in both Dune — which premiered as a bonafide box office hit despite also being on HBO Max — and Wes Anderson’s latest quirked-up feature, The French Dispatch. (The range!) But in a new interview, he unequivocally showed us he’s just like all our little brothers.
Hypebae

'Fortnite' Introduces Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet 'Dune' Skins

In anticipation of the premiere of Dune, Fortnite has released new skins inspired by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet‘s characters, Chani and Paul Atreides. Chalamet took to the game‘s official social media accounts to make the announcement alongside his co-star: “We’re excited to introduce you to Paul Atreides and Chani who are traveling all the way from the planet Dune and dropping into Fortnite today,” the actor said. Zendaya continues to describe who her character is. “Chani is a powerful Fremen warrior who calls the most dangerous planet in the known universe her home,” followed by Chalamet saying, “And Paul has been trained to be a fighter and leader destined for greatness beyond his wildest dreams.”
Thrillist

'The French Dispatch' vs. 'Dune': Which Timothée Chalamet Movie Is Right for You?

This weekend, if you head out to the movies, you have the potential to get a double dose of everyone's favorite hypebeast Twonka (Twink Willy Wonka, for those not in the know), Timothée Chalamet. The actor, who rose to fame in 2017 appearing in both Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, has two long-awaited and highly anticipated movies dropping on the same day.
