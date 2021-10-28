Strong Fall Winds Lifts & Removes Roof In Gladewater

Deer season starts Saturday, November 6th, and despite the rough winter weather in February, wildlife managers say the fall season is looking good for hunters. When we were cooped up in the house in February worried about freezing pipes and losing electricity to rolling blackouts, deer and other wildlife in East Texas were trying to figure out how in the heck to survive. Well, they did, and wildlife managers say despite a ruthless freeze that killed shrubs, trees, and some animals, deer were resilient for the most part. Texas Parks and Wildlife said hunters should expect a “fantastic season with better than average antler quality”. Late spring rains helped produce early plants that deer could feast on, and that's a good thing for hunters.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO