SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of Monday, there are 159 ships off the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These ports bring in about 40% of goods distributed to the entire country. Assemblymember Patrick O'Donnell (D- Long Beach) is the chair of the Ports and Goods Movement Committee. The Democrat said it’s time to sound the alarm and expect more empty shelves at your neighborhood store. O'Donnell said the backlog of ships will have serious impacts.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO