In 2010, Eli Roth’s production of The Last Exorcism surprised horror fans as a highly engaging, tension-filled horror film that shocked audiences everywhere. Troubled Southern evangelist Cotton Marcus (Patrick Fabian) is ashamed of his involvement in fleecing fanatical believers from their money by performing fake exorcisms. In an effort to ease his conscience and expose the deceptions of exorcisms, he confesses his tricks of the trade to documentary filmmakers – even going so far as inviting them to shoot his last exorcism deep in the heart of Louisiana. But Cotton’s plans take a turn for the worse when he and his film crew unexpectedly confront a merciless demon hiding behind the soul of an innocent young girl (Ashley Bell).

