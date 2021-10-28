CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia closes 3 opposition broadcasters in license dispute

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s independent media regulator says it has shut down three broadcasters that were critical of the country’s president, who dissolved parliament and seized sweeping powers in the summer. In a statement Wednesday, the regulator HAICA said the two TV stations and one radio station had...

