CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside the United States. COVAXIN™ is a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 investigational vaccine candidate...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Prince George's County announces new COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CDC panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11. An advisory panel to the CDC voted to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will now have to give final approval before the shots are available. Her approval could come within hours.
BLADENSBURG, MD
AFP

US poised for final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MedicalXpress

Has a treatment for Alzheimer's been sitting on pharmacy shelves for decades? Scientists have two possible candidates

Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
CHICAGO, IL
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite. The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The action makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive WHO s green light.“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigational New Drug#New Drug Application#Covid 19 Vaccine#Malvern#Ocgn#Ind#Vero#American#Board#Co Founder Of Ocugen
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Resverlogix holds discussions with Morocco to start Covid-19 drug trial

Resverlogix is holding talks with the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Morocco to conduct Phase II clinical trials of its drug, apabetalone (RVX-208), for Covid-19. An epigenetic small molecule or gene-regulating therapy candidate, apabetalone specifically hinders bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET). It aids in disease prevention by switching genes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MyChesCo

New Publication Supports Clinical Effectiveness of Centinel Spine’s STALIF Integrated Interbody System

WEST CHESTER, PA — Centinel Spine, LLC announced the recent publication of a research study on its STALIF C-Ti product in the Journal of Surgery & Anesthesia Research: “Preliminary 12-Month Safety and Efficacy Outcomes for the Treatment of Cervical Radiculopathy and Myelopathy with the Stalif-C Integrated Interbody Fusion Device.”1 The prospective multi-center study supports that patients receiving STALIF C-Ti implants demonstrated significant improvements in clinical outcome scores with minimal overall complication rate.
HEALTH
womensmentalhealth.org

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Plans to Submit a New Drug Application for Zuranolone to the FDA in 2022

It looks as if we may soon have another treatment for postpartum depression: zuranolone. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced their plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zuranolone. Like brexanolone, zuranolone is a neurosteroid, an analogue of allopregnanolone which is a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA-A receptor. What distinguishes zuranolone from brexanolone is that it has much better oral bioavailability and thus does not have to be administered intravenously. It can be taken as an oral medication, similar to conventional antidepressants. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen will seek approval of a two-week, once-daily treatment option for MDD and PPD that produces rapid relief from symptoms within days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

Rice web server helps identify COVID-19 drug candidates

HOUSTON – (Nov. 1, 2021) – Rice University researchers have introduced an online portal to help researchers screen COVID-19 drug candidates that might attack specific proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Lydia Kavraki, a computer scientist at the George R. Brown School of Engineering, and her colleagues at the University of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marie Evening News

Health department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — With the recent FDA approval, numerous health officials are encouraging community members to get a booster vaccine if they received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson primary COVID-19 vaccines. This recommendation comes from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with the endorsement of the CDC director...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy