Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside the United States. COVAXIN™ is a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 investigational vaccine candidate
