Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO