CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

4 Fascinating Things To See On Your Next Visit To Alcatraz

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrT5O_0cfdHDvF00

Alcatraz is one of San Francisco’s most exciting attractions. Here are some things you should check out on your next visit!

Alcatraz Island is an essential part of San Francisco’s history, having served in multiple different roles for generations of San Franciscans. It acted as a military base known as “Fort Alcatraz” during the Civil War, eventually housing a military prison until 1933. From 1934-1963, the island was home to the famous federal prison that housed Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly, and other notorious criminals from across the US. It was later the site of a Native American civil rights movement (see below) before becoming part of the Golden Gate Recreation Area in 1972.

Alcatraz earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, and was recognized as a National Historic Landmark in 1986. It’s served as a public museum for decades and is accessible via a ferry from Pier 33 through Alcatraz City Cruises LLC.

In addition to the main prison and cell blocks which you can see during your tour , here are a few fascinating things to make sure you check out while you’re there!

1. Gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0KsA_0cfdHDvF00
Pride of Madeira. Photo via National Park Service.

During the entirety of Alcatraz’s history, generations of people including soldiers, inmates, families of prison guards, and more have worked at cultivating gardens in the island’s rocky soil. After the island was neglected for four decades, the Garden Conservancy worked for 10 years to restore the gardens for visitors to enjoy. You can now see countless colorful plants including roses, naked ladies, bush daisies, treasure flowers, geraniums, and more. Find them throughout the island in places including the Cellhouse Slope, the Officers’ Row, and the west side gardens.

2. Nesting seabird sanctuary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWfPc_0cfdHDvF00
Brandt’s cormorant nesting. Photo via National Park Service .

Many visitors to Alcatraz are unaware that the island is home to a significant nesting seabird population, which is carefully counted and monitored as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Breeding birds on the island include cormorants, gulls, night herons, egrets, and pigeon guillemots. This makes Alcatraz a hotspot for birdwatchers everywhere, who can glimpse the seabirds’ activity up close. Grab a Birds on the Rock brochure at the Information Station upon arrival, and try to go in later winter or early spring for the best birdwatching.

3. Alcatraz Lighthouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Exi9C_0cfdHDvF00
Alcatraz Lighthouse. Photo via National Park Service.

The Alcatraz Lighthouse is iconic in and of itself, as it’s one of the island’s most prominent features. But did you know that it was constructed in 1854, making it the first lighthouse ever built on the west coast? It served as a navigational beacon for 50 years, and has undergone several updates to make it taller and put in an automated, more modern beacon. The lighthouse is closed to the public, but you can’t miss it stationed right next to the Warden’s House.

4. Remnants from Native American civil rights movement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaqIH_0cfdHDvF00
Jubileejourney, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Starting in 1969, Alcatraz was occupied for 19 months by a group of Native American activists called the Indians of All Tribes .  They called for establishing a cultural center and more there, citing the Treaty of Fort Laramie, by which the government had promised to return abandoned federal land to the tribes from whom the land was originally taken. After a long period of controversy, the government eventually forced the occupiers off the island. You can still see graffiti from this time on the water tower and at the entrance, plus the remains of several buildings that were destroyed in a fire (of disputed origins) during the time.

Despite the Occupation coming to an end, it is still considered an essential moment in drawing national attention to the problems faced by native peoples, initiating the Red Power movement across the United States.

Featured image: Photo by Maxime Pruvost on Unsplash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret SF

Monarch Butterfly Populations Experience Major Rebound In California

Recent counts show hope for this beautiful insect in the Bay Area and beyond. Western monarch butterflies appear to be making a comeback for the first time since populations began declining in the 1990s. These gorgeous, brilliantly orange butterflies use to be quite abundant in California, but it’s been decades since we could enjoy the sight of these magnificent creatures. Thankfully, monarch populations are experiencing a rebound across the state this year!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

This New San Francisco Smash Room Is All The Rage

We like mindfulness just as much as the next guy, but sometimes, you just gotta smash some stuff. Bay Area Smash Room is the perfect place to let off some steam when life gets to be too much. After the success of their Fairfield location, which opened last year, another popular smash room opened up in San Francisco this past month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Outstanding Bookstores To Browse In San Francisco

Calling all San Francisco bookworms! Here’s a roundup of excellent bookstores where you can find your next read. Many a San Franciscan loves to curl up with a good book and sip on a cup o’ joe from one of SF’s legendary coffee shops. Not sure where to find your next good read? These famous bookstores around the city, listed in no particular order, are musts for any local bookworm. Be sure to scroll to the bottom for an interactive map to point you in the right direction!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Berkeley’s Famous California Theatre Has Permanently Closed After 107 Years

‘The Cal’ is a Bay Area icon that’s been screening films for generations of Berkeleyans since 1913. Bay Area residents are lamenting the closure of Berkeley’s historic California Theatre, which has screened countless movies to generations of locals since 1913. The famous theater, previously run by the Landmark Theatres chain, has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic. Company spokeswoman Margot Gerber confirmed to Berkeleyside that Landmark Theatres will vacate the building because the landlord does not wish to renew its lease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Secret SF

Here’s Where You Can Get Delicious Korean Corn Dogs In The Bay Area

This viral snack has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm. Do you know where to find Korean corn dogs in the Bay?. Surely you’ve seen these absolutely stunning corn dogs at some point in your feed. What we might know as a simple childhood snack has been taken up several notches in the form of the Korean corn dog, which is a popular street food in South Korea. It usually contains a hot dog, mozzarella cheese, or rice cake covered in batter and fun toppings including french fries, ramen, or panko. Fry it up, slather in your favorite sauce, and you’ve got a snack for the ages! Read on to discover some Bay Area hotspots offering these tasty morsels, and scroll to the bottom for a map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Test Your Bravery At These 9 Haunted Places In San Francisco

San Francisco is home to quite a few characters here in the realm of the living, but are you prepared to delve into the spiritual world? Whether or not you believe in ghosts, these haunted places around the city are undeniably creepy. Over the years, many have reported reported cold chills, voices, shadowy figures, and unexplained noises… are you brave enough to see for yourself?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Free Exhibition Displays Fascinating Photographs of 19th-Century Golden Gate Park

Golden Gate Park in the Gilded Age is on display now at the Presidio. What was Golden Gate Park like back in the late 19th century? Take a trip back in time with this new, free exhibition, which boasts sixty previously-unpublished photographs of Golden Gate Park from the Gilded Age. The Society of California Pioneers Museum , located at the Presido’s Main Post, is displaying the collection in celebration of the park’s recent sesquicentennial. Many of the photographs come from private family albums and ancient studio catalogues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Secret SF

This Immersive Glowing Meadow In Paso Robles Is Totally Worth The Trip

This gorgeous light installation will be on display in Paso Robles until January 2022. A magical otherworldly escape is wowing crowds just a couple hours down the coast, and it’s certainly worth the trip! Sensorio is now hosting Field of Light by Bruce Munro, a captivating light art installation that recalls some of California’s iconic superblooms. It’s created from an expansive glowing carpet of nearly 60,000 solar-powered light-up spheres, whose colors change and shimmer to a custom musical score.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Secret SF

San Francisco Celebrates 25 Years Of The Country’s Best Composting Program

San Francisco collects more than 500 tons of organic waste per day to be used on local farmland. San Francisco started its innovative composting program back in 1996. Since then, it has been wildly recognized as the most comprehensive and successful composting program in the country , achieving extensive climate success and helping the city move toward its goal of being a Zero Waste City. These days San Francisco collects over 500 tons of organic waste from the green bins every day , to be used on local farmland, vineyards, and ranches. Yesterday, we celebrated 25 years of composting in San Francisco!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

13 Spooky Activities To Spice Up Your Halloween In San Francisco

There’s no shortage of tricks and treats happening around the Bay this year!. Happy Halloween, San Francisco! How are everyone’s Squid Game costumes coming along?. Many of last year’s Halloween festivities were put on hold, so we’re thrilled to bring you an epic round of activities to make up for lost time. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for a party, a haunted house, kids’ activities, or a chill night in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Prison Guards#Birds#Fort Alcatraz#Native American#Alcatraz City Cruises Llc#Gardens Pride#National Park Service
Secret SF

23 Red Flags That San Franciscans Can’t Stand

When they say food “slaps.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩. These red flag memes have taken the internet by storm lately, and for good reason. People are very passionate about their pet peeves, and San Franciscans are some of the most passionate people around! That’s why we asked our Instagram followers what really gets under their skin when people talk about San Francisco, enough to warrant a red flag… or 20.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Superb Bakeries Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

These incredible bakeries are local favorites for a reason!. Who’s hungry? San Franciscans with a sweet tooth have it easy in this glorious city, because SF bakeries absolutely do not mess around. We’re talking enormous flaky croissants, meticulously decorated cakes, buttery danishes, sweet and simple tarts, savory empanadas, SF-style sourdough bread , and basically anything else you can imagine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

‘Dear San Francisco’ Is An Epic Acrobatic Love Letter To The City

Club Fugazi’s latest performance explores everything from the 1906 earthquake to Beat poetry. Club Fugazi is a beloved SF social club with a long history of excellent performances. Their latest endeavor, Dear San Francisco , is absolutely not to be missed! Embark on an exhilarating acrobatic journey through the city’s history, told through acrobatics, hoop diving, choreography, hand-balancing, spoken word, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Secret SF

CA’s ‘Reexamining Our Past Initiative’ Addresses Discriminatory Place Names And More

The state is working to incorporate names that reflect a more complete history of Native Americans’ and African Americans’ contributions. California State Parks’ Reimagining Our Past Initiative takes a critical look at many locations around the state still bearing names with a racist, derogatory, or inappropriate history. The State Parks’ Tribal Affairs Program is spearheading the effort to identify and change discriminatory names against Native American communities, with help from public input. Work is also underway to modify and update signage, exhibits, and educational material to reflect more complete and accurate histories. The initiative was originally announced in September 2020, but in the wake of Indigenous People’s Day it’s a good time to examine the steps that have been taken this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

40 Epic Photos Of The Blue Angels Flying Over San Francisco This Weekend

Fleet Week took San Francisco by storm this weekend, turning heads and shaking people’s eardrums all over the city! Whether or not you’re a fan of this loud, raucous air show, you can’t deny that some absolutely incredible photos come out of it. The Blue Angels flew over the Bay on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, twisting and turning in the air to perform some totally mind-blowing stunts. Check out this roundup of photos pulled from Instagram and Reddit to see some of the epic shots that San Franciscans managed to capture!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

It’s Back! The Enchanting ‘Entwined Meadow’ Light Display Will Return To Golden Gate Park In December

This immersive, glowing meadow will grow back bigger and better on December 2. Remember this breathtaking, luminous light installation that sprung up in Golden Gate Park’s Peacock Meadow last year? The enchanting exhibition by Charles Gadeken was a hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and was even extended an extra 2 months because of its popularity. Well, Entwined is scheduled to return this year, and promises to be bigger and better than ever before!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

San Francisco’s Italian Heritage Festival And Parade Are Not To Be Missed This Weekend

It’s that time of year! San Francisco’s vibrant Italian community will come out in droves this weekend to celebrate the Italian Heritage Festival from Friday, October 8 until Sunday, October 10. Festivities include a block party, a bazaar, and of course the Italian Heritage Parade on Sunday. You don’t want to miss this giant party lifting up the contributions of Italian-Americans in San Francisco!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
526
Followers
247
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy