CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top 10 Preseason Candidates for 2021–22 Men’s National Player of the Year

By Jeremy Woo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQBA5_0cfdHAH400

From Timme to Abmas, these names enter with the inside track on college basketball’s biggest individual award.

With college hoops tipping off in less than two weeks, let’s take a look at some of the country’s most prominent stars and their potential cases for men’s National Player of the Year honors. This list may look silly in a few months—other candidates always emerge—but expect at least a handful of these guys to pop.

1. Drew Timme, junior, Gonzaga

The top returning player on what may well be men’s college basketball’s best team, Timme and his mustache return to Gonzaga with a chance to improve on last season’s 19 points and seven rebounds per game, on 65% shooting. He may not actually be Gonzaga’s best player—freshman Chet Holmgren gets his own blurb here in a minute—but Timme will be the Bulldogs’ primary stabilizer, providing high-energy, skilled interior play and dominant paint scoring (77% at the rim last season, per Bart Torvik’s data). Timme’s elite efficiency and focal role for the Zags isn’t changing, and Holmgren’s presence grants him two new luxuries: a passing target in high-low situations, and true defensive help-side cover at the rim, both of which were missing last season.

Timme has a few areas for improvement: His individual defense and free throw shooting leave a bit to be desired at times, and he’s not yet a consistent three-point shooter. Also consider that Gonzaga may not have the luxury of incredible spacing and ball movement this season, with Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi all gone. That means Timme will almost certainly see more double teams as opponents dare Gonzaga’s perimeter players to make shots. But it’s fair to call him the front-runner as the season gets going, with a proven track record and tons of opportunity ahead on a team that should again contend nationally.

Banchero, Timme and Jaquez Jr.

Rob Kinnan, Kyle Terada, Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

2. Hunter Dickinson, sophomore, Michigan

Dickinson put together a stellar freshman year, averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds on 59.8% shooting but appeared to wear down a bit as the season rolled on and wasn’t always the most consistent. Michigan needs him to be dominant in a conference replete with experienced, physical bigs and will expect more from him this time around, funneling post touches in his direction to open things up for everyone else. As the top player on arguably the top team in arguably the top conference, Dickinson’s candidacy here writes itself.

We may see a more versatile Dickinson this time around, as well—he’s put in work on his movement skills and preparing to play out of double teams—and while sharpshooter Isaiah Livers and pick-and-roll buddy Mike Smith are gone, freshman Caleb Houstan and transfer DeVante’ Jones should help fill those roles. Dickinson says he’s going to shoot more threes this season, which may or may not be a good idea in the short term. Regardless, his expected volume of touches and value to a quality team goes a long way in the potential awards conversation.

3. Paolo Banchero, freshman, Duke

Banchero will be Duke’s centerpiece, able to generate and attack mismatches all over the floor using his size, heft and ball skills. He’s one of the more unique players the Blue Devils have had in this era and should be deployed accordingly—he can play out of the post, face up slower bigs, step out and shoot jumpers and make plays for teammates after drawing defenders. I’m not exactly sure how Duke will use him, only that it’s going to use him a lot and that it should be fascinating. There aren’t a whole lot of other playmakers on the roster, and fellow freshman AJ Griffin may be injured to start the season. It’ll be the Banchero show from Day One, and he’s SI’s early projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft for a reason.

4. Chet Holmgren, freshman, Gonzaga

Here’s the other guy with a strong case as the potential No. 1 pick and a chance to set college hoops ablaze. The 7-foot Holmgren has game-breaking ability: He can handle and shoot like a guard on the perimeter and erase shots around the basket with his length and timing. He’s going to make the game look unfair at times, and he complements Timme well enough in theory for both to thrive without getting in each other’s way. If Holmgren emerges as Gonzaga’s undeniably most important player, that may fast-track him here—but it’s also possible he and Timme split votes when it comes to accolades. If it goes down that way, it would be great news for the Zags’ title hopes.

5. Kofi Cockburn, junior, Illinois

Getting Cockburn back was a major coup for the Illini—his skill set is antiquated by NBA standards, but in college he’ll dole out plenty of punishment in the low post for another year. With Ayo Dosunmu off to the NBA and pass-first guard Andre Curbelo expected to step up, there should be even more touches available for Cockburn. There are two key areas he’ll need to improve to elevate his game: his free throws (55% from the line especially hurts when you draw the fifth-most fouls per 40 in college hoops, per KenPom data) and his playmaking, as he frequently struggled to play out of double teams. Any marginal improvement in either area is a huge boon for Illinois’s hopes and would strengthen Cockburn’s statistical case for national awards.

6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., junior, UCLA

All signs are pointing to a breakout year from Jaquez, who took a star turn in March and should see an uptick in usage as UCLA prepares for another run at the Final Four . The Bruins geared their offense in his direction toward the end of last season and reaped the benefits, and while teammate Johnny Juzang seems to be receiving more early attention, keep a close eye on Jaquez, who’s a more versatile offensive weapon and has made strides as a jump shooter. For my money, Jaquez is UCLA’s best player (amid an embarrassment of riches), and should be treated as such in these discussions moving forward. There’s a lot of room for improvement statistically, and he should be up to task.

7. Johnny Juzang, junior, UCLA

Juzang joins his teammate Jaquez on this list following a star turn in March Madness that’s created big expectations for him this season. It’s entirely possible Juzang winds up garnering the most national love on his team, particularly if his hot shooting sustains over a full season. He can be streaky but is capable of huge nights and will have a significant platform at UCLA to make his case. Of course, it’s possible Juzang and Jaquez split awards attention, but both should have some steam in the conversation and are deserving of the early recognition.

8. Jaden Ivey, sophomore, Purdue

Ivey has become a highly popular breakout candidate as the primary perimeter scorer on a loaded, experienced Purdue team, after appearing to turn a corner over the summer with USA Basketball at the under-19 world championships. A high-level athlete and stellar defender, Ivey has room to improve as a scorer and playmaker and a strong supporting cast to help him do it. He came on strong over the final month of last season and should be among the top guards in the country. If Purdue challenges for the Big Ten title and beyond, expect Ivey to draw plenty of national attention.

9. Collin Gillespie, graduate senior, Villanova

Gillespie enters this season wielding the power of narrative, after a torn MCL in Villanova’s penultimate regular-season game ended his season, dashed the Wildcats’ chances to make noise in March and led to his return for a fifth year. Before the injury, he was in the midst of his best statistical season, and it’s fair to expect another full workload on a team that returns most of its rotation and will again be favored in the Big East. Gillespie will be one of the top point guards in college hoops and arguably the most experienced, and his string of statistically solid seasons should continue. Whether that’s enough to eclipse bigger stars in the awards conversation is a fair question.

10. Max Abmas, junior, Oral Roberts

It won’t be easy for Abmas to follow up his massive sophomore season, in which he led Division I in scoring and was impressively efficient in doing so. He captured national attention in the NCAA tournament , tested the NBA waters and returned to school after a middling performance at the draft combine. He’ll see plenty of defensive attention but also has a bit more help this season, and there’s a lot of room for him to expand his game as a playmaker. He won’t have the inside track to national awards at Oral Roberts but warrants mention nonetheless—if he can find a way to improve on last year’s 24.5 points per game, watch out.

More College Basketball Coverage:

ACC Men's Basketball Preview, Rankings
64 Reasons to Be Excited for the CBB Season
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preview, Rankings

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst On Zion Williamson: "He Will Never Be The Kind Of Transformational Player That We All Thought He Could Be Until He Gets Closer To That Player He Was At Duke."

Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
KARK

Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
ARKANSAS STATE
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Usa Basketball#Gonzaga#Zags
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball Hosting 2022 Wing Darren Buchanan for Official Visit

Over the weekend, Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff are playing host to Darren Buchanan for the second time in October, Buchanan told PSN. “My thoughts going into the visit is to just get to know coach Capel and the staff more and to see how I would I fit there,” Buchanan told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m hoping to learn more about the culture they have and is trying to build and more about the basketball program.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

SI Pac-12 Week 10 Power Rankings

The identity of the 12 teams in the Pac-12 is never fully known, even after nine weeks of games. It's a league in which any team can beat any team — it's almost like a season of Survivor at this point. Oregon has survived the longest, sitting at the top of the latest SI Pac-12 rankings after improving to 7-1 (4-1 in the Pac-12) with a dominant win over Colorado. The Ducks received first-place votes from all six of the Pac-12 SI publishers this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Rhyne Howard named SEC preseason Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Southeastern Conference, Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year, Matthew Mitchell, South Carolina, Tennessee. Rhyne Howard will be gunning for her third consecutive SEC Player of the Year trophy in 2021-22. The 6-foot-2 senior guard is set to defend her two-time title after she was named by the league media as the Southeastern Conference preseason Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy