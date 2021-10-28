CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Youth Golf Alliance holds food drive youth golf clinic

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 5 days ago

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization that promotes the sport of golf, recently held a dual food drive and youth golf clinic at the Del Mar Golf Center for aspiring golfers. On Oct. 24, YGA instructors gave one-on-one coaching to kids with 30 minutes each of hands-on instruction on the driving range and on the putting green. YGA instructors also answered any questions the participants and their parents may have about golf and high school academics/sports in general.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from 12 local high schools. During the clinic, not only does YGA hope to grow the sport of golf, but it also aims to support great causes for underprivileged youth and families.

“We love to share our favorite sport and work one on one with aspiring youth while giving back to our community,” stated Sofina Firouzi, a CCA senior and the vice president of YGA.

“We are so glad to know that students enjoy learning with our instructors; some felt more connected and effective than many of their previous own lessons,” said Spencer Zhang, a CCA senior and the founder/president of Youth Golf Alliance.

Together, YGA has collected hundred pounds of non-perishable food for San Diego Food Bank, a nonprofit organization committed to providing emergency food for those families/individuals in need. YGA wishes to thank Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and range balls for use, and to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as in the local newspaper and social media. Feel free to contact them by email: youthgolfalliance@gmail.com.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

Del Mar Times

CCA Foundation celebrates its staff

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation took time out recently to recognize Joanne Couvrette, executive director, and Gina Mahmood, finance manager, for their 10 years of dedication and support to the students of CCA.
CHARITIES
Del Mar Times

San Diego Jewish Academy plans for 2021-22 school year include opening of new performing arts center, focus on wellness

San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA), a pluralistic community K-12 school with a thriving early childhood center, recently highlighted the successful start of the 2021-2022 school year and the milestones the school will celebrate this year, including a new 350-seat performing arts center expected to open in early 2022 and a continued focus on wellness to ensure the health and safety of students and staff as the school continues to focus on in-person learning experiences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

New year begins for Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2

On Sunday, Aug. 22, more than 300 parents and young men in 7th - 12th grade kicked off the Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2 year outside at Torrey Pines High School with class meetings, a special guest speaker — Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference — and an "All Hands" activity, "Capture the Flag".
DEL MAR, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

