Youth Golf Alliance holds food drive youth golf clinic

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization that promotes the sport of golf, recently held a dual food drive and youth golf clinic at the Del Mar Golf Center for aspiring golfers. On Oct. 24, YGA instructors gave one-on-one coaching to kids with 30 minutes each of hands-on instruction on the driving range and on the putting green. YGA instructors also answered any questions the participants and their parents may have about golf and high school academics/sports in general.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from 12 local high schools. During the clinic, not only does YGA hope to grow the sport of golf, but it also aims to support great causes for underprivileged youth and families.

“We love to share our favorite sport and work one on one with aspiring youth while giving back to our community,” stated Sofina Firouzi, a CCA senior and the vice president of YGA.

“We are so glad to know that students enjoy learning with our instructors; some felt more connected and effective than many of their previous own lessons,” said Spencer Zhang, a CCA senior and the founder/president of Youth Golf Alliance.

Together, YGA has collected hundred pounds of non-perishable food for San Diego Food Bank, a nonprofit organization committed to providing emergency food for those families/individuals in need. YGA wishes to thank Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and range balls for use, and to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as in the local newspaper and social media. Feel free to contact them by email: youthgolfalliance@gmail.com.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .