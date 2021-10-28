CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix codes to help you find the best scary movies for Halloween 2021

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justyn Melrose
 7 days ago

( WGHP ) – Whether you’re looking for a real fright fest or a family-friendly spooky movie, Netflix has you covered.

There are thousands of movies on Netflix, and it can feel like an insurmountable task to find the right flick for your Halloween movie night. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to game the system.

The web pages for all of Netflix’s categories follow the same format (www.netflix.com/browse/genre/) followed by the category code. For example, the category code for “B-Horror Movies” is 8195, so you would visit www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8195 to see Netflix’s full list of B-Horror Movies.

If you’re using the Netflix app on a smart device like a phone or a Roku TV, you can type the category code into the search bar.

Looking for a specific genre of horror? Don’t worry, Netflix likely has a code for that too.

Netflix Category Codes for Halloween

B-Horror Movies – 8195

British Horror Movies – 4991

Campy Horror Movies – 1155

Creature Features – 6895

Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721

Cult Horror Movies – 10944

Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049

Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385

Dark Movies – 9280

Dark TV Horror – 83161

Family Halloween Treats – 81346195

Goofy Horror Movies – 4021

Halloween Comedies – 81510605

Halloween Favorites – 108663

High Brow Horror – 3261672

Horror Anime – 10695

Horror Comedies – 89585

Horror Movies – 8711

Horror Films based on Books – 1751

Horror Reimagined – 81336549

Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880

Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642

Modern Horror Classics – 81336552

Monster Movies – 947

Psychological Horror Movies – 4809

Revenge Movies – 14903

Scary Films – 6057

Sci-Fi Horror Movies – 1694

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies – 8646

Small Town Scares – 51496215

Steamy Horror Movies – 1358

Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023

Survival Horror – 2939659

Teen Screams – 52147

This Place is Evil – 81476889

TV Horror – 83059

Vampire Horror Movies – 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930

Zombie Horror Movies – 75405

Still looking for movie ideas? Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

