Congress & Courts

Law Firm Awarded More Than $210K in Fees and Interest Over Client's 'Self-Serving, Bald Allegations'

By Jason Grant
Law.com
 5 days ago

In reversing the trial court in an account stated, legal-fees action brought by a Manhattan law firm against its former clients, a state...

www.law.com

Law.com

It Took a Decade, but This Disbarred Gainesville Attorney Just Regained His Law License

Gainesville attorney reinstated to law practice after passing state bar exam following decade-long absence. Attorney attributed past misuse of trust accounts to prior struggle with substance abuse, according to Supreme Court of Georgia. High court granted certification of fitness after considering lawyer's testimony and letters of support from therapist and...
LAW
Law.com

Judge Orders Software Company to Assist DOJ, Avenatti in Accessing Tabs3 Data

A federal judge in the Central District of California has ordered the makers of the popular Tabs3 billing software to assist prosecutors in accessing data on Michael Avenatti’s seized law firm servers. The underlying argument involved claims of attorney-client privilege by Avenatti, which prosecutors said doesn’t apply to law firm...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

California Bar Alleges Legal Firm Serving Latinos Unlicensed

Fourth time this year bar has seized assets from what it said were unlicensed practices. Bar says business deliberately misled hundreds of people, predominantly Spanish speakers. Assets of a Southern California nonattorney claiming to offer legal services to Latino clients were permanently seized for the unlicensed practice of law, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
villages-news.com

CDD 7 dumped by high-dollar law firm after spending $67,975 in legal fees

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has been dumped by its high-dollar law firm. Hopping Green & Sams of Tallahassee has been hit with the mass exodus of its attorneys who practice in specialized units of government, including community development districts throughout Florida. The CDD 7 board hired...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Law.com

Ethical Considerations on Appeal

In their Appellate Practice column, Thomas Newman and Steven Ahmuty Jr. caution attorneys that their ethical obligations do not come to an end when an appealable order or judgment is entered against their client in the trial court. Most New York attorneys are familiar with Part §130, Costs and Sanctions,...
LAW
Law.com

The Disclosure Process Defense to Securities Fraud Claims, Part II: Protecting the Attorney-Client Privilege

This article addresses potential privilege issues that arise from the integral role that in-house counsel typically plays in a company’s disclosure process. When faced with allegations of securities fraud, a defendant’s reliance on a robust and well-functioning disclosure process can be a powerful tool to negate scienter, i.e., fraudulent intent. Part one of this article discussed the theory behind the disclosure process defense as well as key prophylactic steps that can be taken to strengthen the defense for when it is needed. This Part Two addresses potential privilege issues that arise from the integral role that in-house counsel typically plays in a company’s disclosure process. First, it distinguishes the superficially similar advice of counsel defense, which requires waiver of the attorney-client privilege. Then it identifies important steps that corporate counsel can take to protect the privilege when a disclosure process defense is asserted.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Stop & Shop Taps Cullen and Dykman to Defend Injury Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Counsel at Cullen and Dykman on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney William N. Gonzalez on behalf of Agustin Trenosky and Liliana Trenosky. The case is 2:21-cv-19516, Trenosky et al. v. Stop & Shop 100853 et al.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Trying to Make the Office More Appealing Than Working From Home

Law firms are looking for ways to keep their attorneys and staff coming into the office after a year and a half working remotely. Regular in-person attendance is seen as a crucial factor in maintaining personal relationships and culture. Law firms are trying a host of things: free food, a...
ECONOMY
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS

