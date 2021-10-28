CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Officials To Discuss Proposed Ward Boundary Line Changes In Upcoming Workshop

By BY AUTUMN SHELTON
West Virginian
West Virginian
 5 days ago

Beckley’s five wards are going to look a little different if the council approves a new boundary map designed to create equitable representation for the city’s residents.

During the regular common council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Mayor Rob Rappold explained that the city has not had an updated ward map for “a number of years.” He continued that Beckley Fire Department Captains Joe Coughlin and Donnie Morgan, along with city treasurer/recorder Billie Trump, have now created a color-coded map featuring the redrawing of ward boundaries.

As a result of their work, the common council will be holding a special workshop on Monday, Nov. 1, at 5:05 p.m. to view and discuss the proposed map, Rappold said.

Trump added that those who worked on the map used data from the 2020 Census to determine the population change of voters over the age of 18 in each household.

“By looking at that and looking at the previous ward map, you could tell that they were quite a bit out of bounds,” Trump noted. He said they were able to “balance those out.”

The proposed ward map has been uploaded to the city’s website at beckley.org. To view the proposed map, click on the residents tab and then ward map.

No action may be taken by council during the workshop meeting, instead, it gives members a chance to discuss the proposed map for possible adoption at a later date.

The post Beckley Officials To Discuss Proposed Ward Boundary Line Changes In Upcoming Workshop appeared first on The West Virginian .

Beckley, WV
West Virginian

WV Senate Passes Redistricting Bill, District 10 Now To Include Nicholas County

Members of the West Virginia Senate have finally approved a map that divides the state into 17 Senatorial Districts. The engrossed version of Senate Bill 3034 was passed by a vote of 28 yeas, 1 nay and four voting absent on Tuesday, Oct. 19. To say the least, it has not been easy for Senate […] The post WV Senate Passes Redistricting Bill, District 10 Now To Include Nicholas County appeared first on The West Virginian.
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Virginian

Municipal Round Up Oct 18. – 25

Hinton – The REACHH Trunk or Treat event will be held on Oct. 23 at Summit Community Bank between 5 and 7 p.m. This is also Drug Take-Back Day. Because of this, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department will have their drug take-back box at the event.The Mobile Food Pantry will be at the old Magic […] The post Municipal Round Up Oct 18. – 25 appeared first on The West Virginian.
HINTON, WV
West Virginian

PSC Staff Displeased With Suddenlink Business Practices

Day two of the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s evidentiary hearing into the business practices of Suddenlink provided a deeper insight into the company—one that didn’t paint a perfect picture of their willingness to make a change and address poor customer service. Multiple people took the stand on Thursday, Oct. 7, to discuss improper late […] The post PSC Staff Displeased With Suddenlink Business Practices appeared first on The West Virginian.
BUSINESS
West Virginian

Miller Announces Next Run For Office

Representative Carol Miller intends to run for office once again. Miller currently represents the Third District in the House of Representatives, the population-based house in the United States Congress. After the 2020 census, the West Virginia Senate Redistricting Committee has worked to adjust representation in the state. The Third District was entirely eliminated due to […] The post Miller Announces Next Run For Office appeared first on The West Virginian.
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Virginian

Monroe County Courthouse News

Marriages: Shawn Michael Simmons and Mya Renea Looney; Michael Traynum Paxton and Etta Jane Paxton; Kenneth William Elmore and Christina Faye Adkins. Deaths: John Hampton Hoge; Mary Jeanette Perdue; Velma Carter. Fiduciaries: Shirley C. Neel, Executrix of the Jean J. Nichols estate; Angela R. Lilly, Administratrix of the Clara Rheba Dixon estate; Christopher T. Craighead, […] The post Monroe County Courthouse News appeared first on The West Virginian.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
West Virginian

Ronceverte Plans For A Full List of Halloween Events

As the spooky season arrives, the Greenbrier Valley is planning for tailgates, tokens, tricks, and treats. In Ronceverte, trick or treating is set for Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, more Halloween festivities hosted by several organizations were also discussed during a recent City Council meeting. “At Ronceverte Baptist Church we’re going […] The post Ronceverte Plans For A Full List of Halloween Events appeared first on The West Virginian.
RONCEVERTE, WV
West Virginian

ISP's Send County Commission Quinwood Internet Service Proposals

A light Greenbrier County Commission meeting on Sept. 28 saw the first consideration for internet service providers (ISP) for the Quinwood broadband project. The final item on the commission’s agenda had the feeling of a bid opening. However, the packets were not finalized plans with monetary amounts—each outlined internet service proposals for the ongoing Quinwood […] The post ISP's Send County Commission Quinwood Internet Service Proposals appeared first on The West Virginian.
QUINWOOD, WV
West Virginian

City Of Beckley Sets Trick-or-Treat Hours

Halloween Trick-or-Treat time for the city of Beckley has been set. According to Mayor Rob Rappold, Halloween will be observed on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. In the future, Rappold stated that the city is looking into other options for Halloween, including the consideration to hold Trick-or-Treat on the last Saturday of October, regardless […] The post City Of Beckley Sets Trick-or-Treat Hours appeared first on The West Virginian.
BECKLEY, WV
Beckley, WV
ABOUT

News and information for Southwestern West Virginian since 1859.

 https://westvirginian.com

