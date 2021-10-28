CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Pilot STEM program underway for Livingston Parish public schools

WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish school district partners with Louisiana State University Gordon A. Cain Center, to integrate STEM activity to elementary and middle school students. The news was announced in a press release on Thursday, October 28.

Nine weeks of STEM will be taught to elementary students and elective courses are offered in Grades 7 and 8.

The Livingston parish school district planning team is also in collaboration with Louisiana State University (LSU) Gordon A. Cain Center, education consultants to observe the best way to teach STEM to the students.

“This program is offering our educational team a unique opportunity to see concepts put into action in the classroom, and we are receiving immediate feedback from the teaches and the students who are participating in the learning activities,” said Instructional supervisor Kelly LaBauve.

There really is no better way to gauge the success of something than to get firsthand knowledge,” she added.

Livingston parish school districts have 12 schools and nine elementary campuses that have committed to incorporating STEM learning activities into their curriculums.

