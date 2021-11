OTTAWA — Hats rained down not once but twice Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Washington’s T.J. Oshie was the first to get the honor late in the second period after competing his fifth career hat trick, much to the delight of the Capitals fans in the Canadian capital. The Ottawa Senators’ Drake Batherson completed his own hat trick in the third, and the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin nearly joined the party late but had to settle for two goals — his sixth and seventh in six games this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO