NHL

Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. Zuccarello is Minnesota's leading scorer, with...

www.chron.com

NHL

Carter and Jarry Enter COVID Protocol

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Penguins' Thursday practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. They are scheduled to practice here again on Friday before hosting Toronto on Saturday. 1. Carter and Jarry enter COVID protocol. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that forward Jeff Carter tested positive for...
NHL
