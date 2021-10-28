World No. 1 Jin Young Ko to play in LPGA event in Belleair

Jin Young Ko of South Korea, displays the trophy after winning the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan Sunday in Busan, South Korea. [ LEE JIN-MAN | AP ]

New World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is among the most recent golfers to commit to play in the LPGA event next month in Belleair.

Ko moved ahead of Bradenton’s Nelly Korda atop the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after winning the BMW Ladies Championship last week in South Korea, her second straight LPGA victory and fourth of the season.

Ko and Korda are among seven of the top 10 players who have committed to play in the Pelican Women’s Championship Nov. 8-14 at Pelican Golf Club.

Other notables include Korda’s sister, Jessica, 2020 Pelican champion Sei Young Kim, major champions Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, and Tampa Bay area residents Brittany Lincicome (Seminole) and Brittany Altomare.

Other recent commitments include two-time Olympian Aditi Ashok, Tiffany Chan, Beatriz Recari, World No. 19 Lizette Salas, Jennifer Song and Mariajo Uribe. Ocala native Destiny Lawson will receive the event’s first sponsor exemption.

Tickets are on sale exclusively online at www.PelicanLPGA.com.