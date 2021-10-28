CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfSBc_0cfdCyZj00

New Orleans and Tampa Bay will wage an intense physical battle in Sunday's crucial NFC South showdown. Can the Saints set a physical tone offensively against the NFL's top-ranked run defense?

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet this Sunday in an NFC South showdown. The game is in the Ceasars Superdome, where the 4-2 Saints have played just once in six games this year. Tampa Bay, who comes in with a 6-1 record, leads the division and are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The New Orleans offense hasn't been the highly productive as we've been accustomed to under coach Sean Payton. They're averaging over 23 points per game, but their 297 yards of total offense per outing ranks just 29th in the league.

A lingering injury to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and lack of talent through the rest of the receiving corps has caused the Saints passing attack to plummet to a lowly 31st ranking. New Orleans has relied more on their running game this season but now faces one of the league's most formidable run defenses.

The Buccaneers own the NFL's ninth-ranked defense. Tampa Bay has surrendered an average of 332 yards and 21 points per game. They've held three of their last four opponents under 20 points. The Bucs have been vulnerable against the pass but have forced 14 turnovers and have been the league's top-ranked run defense for three consecutive years.

During the waning years of QB Drew Brees, the Saints had one of the NFL's most balanced attacks. Will they be able to move the ball on the ground against a rugged Tampa Bay squad?

SAINTS RUSHING ATTACK VS. BUCCANEERS RUN DEFENSE

New Orleans Running Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rp5VO_0cfdCyZj00

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball past Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead (31). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rank 11th in rushing offense, averaging 120.5 yards/game. They've only managed 3.9 yards per rush, ranking just 24th in the league.

The offense has revolved around the versatile skills of dynamic RB Alvin Kamara, but even more so this season because of shortcomings at receiver. His workload is even greater because of injuries to the running back position.

Kamara has rushed for at least 70 yards in four of six games and has one 100-yard outing.  He's averaging over 23 touches per game, a career-high.

Backup RB Tony Jones Jr. is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Additionally, Taysom Hill is questionable after missing last week with a concussion.

Kamara has 419 yards and a score on 114 carries. However, he’s only averaging 3.7 yards/carry, a career-low. In recent weeks he’s served a more prominent role as a receiver, and his versatility is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE5ur_0cfdCyZj00

Dec 9, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

A Wednesday trade for 31-year-old RB Mark Ingram adds a bruising complement to Kamara's explosiveness.

Ingram had 6,007 for the Saints from 2011 to 2018, second in franchise history. Kamara and Ingram were the league's best duo of running backs for two seasons together.

A team's running game is only as effective as their offensive line, especially when defenses stack the box to stop a player like Kamara. New Orleans welcomed Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead and star C Erik McCoy back to the lineup last week. However, LG Andrus Peat was lost for the year with a pectoral injury.

Much of the Saints' rushing success comes over the right side, behind RT Ryan Ramczyk and RG Cesar Ruiz. Calvin Throckmorton will replace Peat. He and McCoy will be counted on to pull to the outside on screens, off-tackle plays, and create cutback lanes for Kamara.

Tampa Bay Run Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvQmb_0cfdCyZj00

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and Jason Pierre-Paul (90). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The Buccaneers top-ranked run defense is allowing a paltry 67 yards/game and have held five of seven opponents below 100 yards. A physical defensive line and pair of athletic linebackers have stopped opposing offenses in their tracks.

Elite linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David are the team's top tacklers. Each is terrific in open space and excellent diagnosing plays. David missed last week with an ankle injury that has limited in practice this week. If he can't go, he’ll be replaced by Kevin Minter and promising rookie LB K.J. Britt.

White, the number five overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is one of the league's best young defensive stars. He and David are complemented by Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, and rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyrinka on the outside. That trio is best publicized for their pass-rushing skills but are underrated run defenders.

Veteran DE/DT Ndamukong Suh and NT Vita Vea are monstrous defensive linemen who blow up opposing run blocking, giving their linebackers a free path to the runner. Fellow linemen William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Steve McLendon aren't the powerful forces Vea and Suh are underrated contributors up front.

Safeties Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead are aggressive tacklers who do an excellent job of run support. They lead a secondary that maintains discipline to prevent opposing backs from breaking big gains on the ground.

What to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYCQO_0cfdCyZj00

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints are to have any offensive success against Tampa Bay, they’ll have to establish a running game. Even if they have a pass-heavy game plan against the Buccaneers banged up secondary, an effective rushing attack will slow Tampa's fierce pass rushers.

New Orleans must win their interior battles up front against Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh. McCoy should perform better in his second game back from injury. Throckmorton and Ruiz will have to be fundamentally sound against the powerful Buccaneers front.

Kamara has scored 10 touchdowns and averaged 118 all-purpose yards in nine career meetings against Tampa Bay. Most of that success has been as a receiver, but he did have 85 yards rushing in the playoff loss to the Buccaneers last January.

Taysom Hill, if cleared to play, and Mark Ingram must be able to provide a solid rushing complement to Kamara to maximize his effectiveness. Rushing yards will be hard-fought against the Buccaneers, but expect the Saints to remain patient with their ground game.

This will be an intense battle between two of the NFL's top contenders. The Saints could set a physical tone offensively with a patient and efficient ground attack to establish balance.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Bucs
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
300
Followers
249
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy