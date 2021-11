Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Every year in late November, we get together with our families and friends, we go around the table and recite the things we're thankful for, and then we cheerfully dive in to enjoy delicious homemade carb-on-carb comfort foods. Mashed potatoes swimming in gravy made from turkey drippings, baked mac 'n cheese, brown sugar-laden yams, tart cranberry sauce (with can ridges or without), green bean casserole. Let's not forget the savory stuffing and pumpkin pie. Is your mouth watering yet? And every year, we roast a turkey. The star of the show, and arguably the worst thing on the table. But why does our beloved turkey turn out so bad so often?

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO