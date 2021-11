A 2021 election that could bring about history-making changes in Central New York and across the state will come into focus after polls close at 9 p.m. and votes are counted. In Syracuse, a three-way race for mayor will determine if Ben Walsh, the first independent mayor in the city’s history, can win a second term, or if Democrat Khalid Bey will become Syracuse’s first Black mayor. If Republican Janet Burman defies the odds and pulls off an upset, she would be only the second woman to serve as Syracuse mayor.

