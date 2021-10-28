CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Chrisleys join Peacock holiday slate

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YmBc_0cfdCadX00

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced its holiday programming slate on Thursday. The streaming service has new holiday shows starring the Chrisley family, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg and more.

The one hour special Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving stars the Chrisley Knows Best family. Matriarch Julie Chrisley teaches her children Thanksgiving recipes.

It premieres Nov. 18 on Peacock. All seasons of Chrisley Knows Best also stream on Peacock.

Rudolph and Samberg host Baking It, a baking competition produced by Amy Poehler. Eight teams compete making sweet and savory holiday dishes, judged by a panel of grandmothers.

All six episodes of Baking It premiere Dec. 2.

Previously announced holiday movie The Housewives of North Pole, Vermont will stream Dec. 9. Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt star as neighbors in a Christmas decoration contest.

The streaming service will also add some holiday movies to its library. Nov. 1 sees the addition of Santa Claus: The Movie and the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas TV special from 1966.

On Nov. 14, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You becomes available on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Maya Rudolph's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

When it comes to comedy legends who have blown up in the last twenty or so years, none cross my mind as much as Maya Rudolph. From her explosion into stardom as part of the Saturday Night Live cast or her expansion into comedies like Bridesmaids, Maya Rudolph has truly cemented herself into movie and TV history with her quirky wit and comedic timing.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Betsy Brandt
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Julie Chrisley
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Andy Samberg
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

How Much Is ‘Judge Judy’ Alum Judy Sheindlin Earning for Her New Show, ‘Judy Justice’?

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky—she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation—but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin is returning to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hits Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Decoration#Peacock
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy