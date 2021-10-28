Tourists in favor of NOLA COVID mandates, says Cantrell

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today talked about her decision to end the city's mask mandate, and how the vaccine mandate appears to be offering peace of mind to visitors.

Mayor Cantrell said the vaccine or negative test mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms, the Superdome, and other event venues has been a difference maker.

"That's working. That's what we really need to be talking about, how visitors are coming to our city because of how we responded to COVID, because we're requiring those vaccines" the mayor said. "I'm hearing from tourists every single day that they're here because of that."

Cantrell also credits the residents of New Orleans for stepping up and showing they take the pandemic as seriously as she does.

"The people of this city have done the right thing," she said, "and continue to demonstrate that."