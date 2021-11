Some would argue that those who have never experienced Wawa are missing out on convenience store heaven. The 24-hour one-stop shop has been around for decades, and its sandwiches and other offerings have earned nothing short of a cult following, even earning Wawa the number-one spot on America's list of favorite sandwiches in 2018, Insider reports. While it only has locations in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States (as well as Florida), Wawa seems to have made a name for itself throughout the country — maybe because it's a chain that chooses to refer to its sandwiches as none other than "hoagies." Or perhaps it's the annual Hoagiefest that draws the curiosity of so many.

