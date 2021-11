Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is bringing back the wildly popular plant-based Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to even more cities throughout the country for a limited time while supplies last. Following a successful launch in New York City and Southern California this past summer, this new entrée is a delicious and innovative take on Panda’s iconic, world-famous dish and will now be available at 70 locations. Co-developed with Beyond Meat, this innovative entree captures the irresistible texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken, with the nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO