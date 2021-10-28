Architectural BIM Software Market Looking ahead | AEC Solutions, BIMobject, Autodesk, ArCADiasoft

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Panasonic, Zebra(Xplore), Getac, Dell, HP, UROVO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Emdoor, Handheld group, MSI, Jiangsu Seuic Technology Co., Ltd., Trimble, Chainway, DT Research, iRuggy, Mobile Demand, AAEON, Shenzhen SOTEN Technology Ltd., Beijing Speedata Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangzhicheng Technology Co.,Ltd., Senter Electronics, ShenZhen AORO Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen YSFEN communication equipment Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Handheld-Wireless Technology Co,Ltd., ShenZhen Qianhai Gole Technology Co.,Ltd, Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Corporation Limited & SUNMI.
Comments / 0