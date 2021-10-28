CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The next 10 years to see growth beyond complacency in the Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market at a CAGR of 6.9%

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Increasing personal mobility across the world has unfortunately led to rising cases of accidents and road traffic fatalities, especially in emerging economies where safety standards are less stringent than in developed countries. It isn't surprising that customers have begun to demand seatbelts and airbags in their vehicles as a built-in accessory...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

The next 10 years to see the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market having a substantial growth flow

The advanced and predictive analytics (APA) software market stood at US$2,422.9 mn in 2014 and will register an 8.6% CAGR between 2015 and 2020, thanks chiefly to the utilization of big data repositories. This is the key finding of a report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), titled, "Global Market Study on Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software: Impelled by Deployment of Big Data Repositories." The intense focus on Hadoop, NoSQL, and NewSQL in a bid to improve enterprises' operational efficiencies will boost the advanced and predictive analytics (APA) software market worldwide. The implementation of APA helps boost the ability to compute data, thus helping enterprises extract the maximum value from advanced and predictive analytics.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Toyota Motor, Evatran, HEVO, Continental Automotive

Latest research study titled Global Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Bosch, Witricity, Qualcomm, Energizer, Evatran, HEVO, Continental Automotive, Toyota Motor, Nissan, Conductix-Wampfler, Convenient Power & Leviton Manufacturing.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Led Work Lights Market To See An Innovation-Based Growth At A CAGR of 3.5% Between 2019-2029

The global sales of LED work lights market reached close to 1 million units in 2018, unveils the new research report on the LED work lights market by PMR. According to the study, the LED work lights market is estimated to grow by 3.5% CAGR in 2029. Rising consumers' inclination towards high efficiency and lower maintenance products is expected to boost the LED work lights market. According to the analysis, End-users of industrial, commercial as well as residential lighting systems have been expecting high efficiency, quality, longevity, durability, and lower maintenance in the lighting products they use. Which is driving the growth of the LED work lights market. Furthermore, a Factors such as increased portability and ergonomic design are expected to drive consumer demand, contributing to the build-up of the LED work lights market by 2029. The global LED work lights market reflected a value of US$ 9.0 Bn in 2018, and is projected to extent the LED work lights market valuation of US$ 13.3 Bn by the end of the 2029.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Connected automotive infotainment system Market size worth 69.52 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at CAGR of 13.9%: Reports and data

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Competition#Market Segments#Market Research#Market Trends#Takata Corporation#Autoliv Inc#Continental Ag#Delphi Automotive Plc#Hyundai Mobis Co#Lear Corporation#Zf Friedrichshafen Ag#Key Safety Systems Inc#Volvo Ab#Premium Passenger Cars#Driver Side#Cis#Asean
thedallasnews.net

The next 10 years to witness innovative disruption in the Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market from 2021 to 2031

Benefits of active grille shutters include improving the aerodynamics and fuel efficiency of a vehicle. These shutters also provide benefits related to engine encapsulation, improved cold start, heat retention, and noise reduction. All these advantages are leading to rise in demand for automotive active grille shutters across geographies. However, demand...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Water Pump Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

Various end-use industries, particularly chemicals, power, and oil & gas, are undertaking refurbishment activities of plants and various pumping systems to increase production efficiency. Growing demand for retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging assets and industrial systems in developed regions is projected to drive the growth of the water pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Pension Administration Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Aquila, Civica, Equiniti

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Pension Administration Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A pension administration software is a fully integrated, browser-based software system with comprehensive functionality for administering pension benefits. It is designed to help organizations plan and administer employee benefits packages and ensure compliance with government regulations. Increasing demands being put on administrators and schemes teams as a result of ongoing governmental and regulatory change are fully supported through Altair and our portfolio of balancing solutions and consultancy services is booming the demand for the pension administrator software in the market.
SOFTWARE
chatsports.com

Global Military Embedded Systems Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value | Market Players: Kontron, Curtiss-Wright, Microsemi, Mercury Systems, Radisys, Concurrent Technologie…

The latest research report on the Global Military Embedded Systems Market provides the cumulative study on the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the latest information on the key features of the Military Embedded Systems market. This intelligence report contains investigations based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. The report contains various market forecasts related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin in the form of charts, graphs, pie charts, tables and more. While emphasizing the main driving and restraining forces in this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future trends and developments in the market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Medical Drones Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Matternet, Zipline, Flirtey, Cyberhawk

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Medical Drones Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Medical Drones market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends | Market Players: Analog Devices, Infineon, Power Integrations, Bourns, S…

The industry research report Global Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit Market 2021 consists of an in-depth analysis of the global industry that aims to offer a comprehensive study of market insights associated with the most important components of the market. The report provides an overview of these markets on various fronts, such as market size, market share, market penetration of products and services, downstream areas in the market, large suppliers operating in the territory, analysis prices, etc. This can help readers of the global business industry to better understand the large regional and national markets for Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Recumbent Bikes Market May Set New Growth Story | Catrike, ICE Trikes, Linear Recumbent

The latest released Recumbent Bikes market research of 106 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Recumbent Bikes Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Recumbent Bikes Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Catrike, ICE Trikes, Linear Recumbent, Bacchetta Bicycles, HP Velotechnik, Azub, Cruzbike, Schlitter, Easy Racers, Rans, Nazca Ligfietsen, Lightning Cycle Dynamics & Greenspeed.
BICYCLES
atlantanews.net

Online Retail Furniture Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Nitori, Aarons, Bed Bath & Beyond

Latest research study from HTF MI on Global Online Retail Furniture Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Online Retail Furniture. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Global Online Retail Furniture Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Financial Consulting Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Financial Consulting Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Consulting market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cannabinoid Drugs Market to Develop New Growth Story | Mandara Pharma, Echo Pharma, Greenwich Biosciences

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cannabinoid Drugs Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cannabinoid Drugs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Drinkware Accessories Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Logo Brands, Steelite International, Libbey

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Drinkware Accessories Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Drinkware Accessories market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2022 | Major Giants Panasonic, Zebra, Trimble

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Rugged Tablet and Rugged Computer explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Panasonic, Zebra(Xplore), Getac, Dell, HP, UROVO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Emdoor, Handheld group, MSI, Jiangsu Seuic Technology Co., Ltd., Trimble, Chainway, DT Research, iRuggy, Mobile Demand, AAEON, Shenzhen SOTEN Technology Ltd., Beijing Speedata Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangzhicheng Technology Co.,Ltd., Senter Electronics, ShenZhen AORO Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen YSFEN communication equipment Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Handheld-Wireless Technology Co,Ltd., ShenZhen Qianhai Gole Technology Co.,Ltd, Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Corporation Limited & SUNMI.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Indoor LBS Market is Going to Boom | Google, Micello, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Indoor LBS Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Indoor LBS market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy