After narrowly beating the Detroit Pistons in the season opener on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls had a much better performance against the same team at home three days later. While much of the focus on this team has been on the offense, it was the defense that was locked in, limiting the Pistons to just 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 17.9 (!) percent from three-point land. They held Detroit to just 26 points in the second and third quarter combined, leading to a decisive 97-82 win.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO