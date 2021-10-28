The real reason why Abby Huntsman left ‘The View’

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."

