CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The real reason why Abby Huntsman left ‘The View’

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbby Huntsman revealed in a new podcast why she really left the daily talk show, “The View.”. Huntsman, who was a conservative host on “The View” alongside Meghan McCain, announced her departure in 2020, seemingly to assist her father Jon Huntsman in the Utah gubernatorial race. However, Huntsman recently...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 9

Related
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

This Former "The View" Co-Host Just Revealed She Felt "Threatened" on Set

The View has featured 22 hosts during its time on the air, and many of them have opened up about their varying experiences on the show after leaving. The latest to speak out is Abby Huntsman, who co-hosted The View from September 2018 to January 2020. The journalist and daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman talked about her time hosting the show in a new interview with DailyMailTV and said she only wishes she made the decision to leave the show sooner.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Abby Huntsman Reveals She Left The View Because of ‘Unbearable Culture’: They’re ‘Rewarding People for Bad Behavior’

Abby Huntsman has revealed why she left The View after just two years, pinning her exit on the daytime talk show’s “unbearable culture.”. In her new podcast I Wish Somebody Told Me, which she hosts with friend and producer Lauren Leeds, Huntsman blamed her decision to leave The View on the series’ workplace environment.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Primetimer

Abby Huntsman: I quit The View because of its "toxic" workplace

On her new podcast I Wish Somebody Told Me, Huntsman said the real reason she had decided to leave The View was because the show’s workplace environment “did not reflect my values” and was “rewarding people for bad behavior," according to Deadline. Huntsman's comment come after fellow former conservative View co-host Meghan McCain also complained about The View's toxic workplace, in her new memoir Bad Republican. “I’m never going to write a tell-all book,” said Huntsman, adding that the “executives in charge” had created an environment that “was all about money and the tabloids…You would see people act in ways that were not okay, that was very much part of the toxic environment of The View, and here we were going on the air criticizing others for toxic culture.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'

Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.McCain, who left this summer after four years as the daytime talk show's conservative voice, told that and other backstage stories in a new book, “Bad Republican,” and subsequent interview with Variety.McCain had announced on July 1 that she was leaving “The View” because she did not want to be uprooted from her Washington life with her husband, commentator Ben Domenech, and daughter Liberty when the...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Meghan McCain Reveals Why She Left 'The View'

Now that Meghan McCain has traded gigs, leaving ABC's The View for a new job at The Daily Mail, she's not mincing her words about why she exited the daytime talk show. In her upcoming memoir, Bad Republican, McCain details her four years on the show and tells Variety she ultimately decided to leave due to the "toxic" work environment and "hostile" incidents with her coworkers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Abby Huntsman
CinemaBlend

Meghan McCain Reveals Candid Details About The View Exit And Backstage Problems

ABC’s The View has seen plenty of co-hosts leave over the years, all departing for their own specific set of reasons. Yet Meghan McCain’s recent departure is seemingly proving to be one of its more dramatic exits. The conservative host announced her departure from the daytime staple back in July, citing her desire to do new things and commit more time to her newborn child and family. Many have wondered whether McCain would be discussing her time on the tumultuous talk show, and it now appears she’s ready to chat. She’s not only written a book on the matter but also engaged in a lengthy interview in which she candidly shared behind-the-scenes-details.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Deseret News
AOL Corp

Rachel Maddow announces she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery

Rachel Maddow opened The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday by revealing to her audience why she had been out Monday and Tuesday. Maddow explained that while she and her partner of 22 years, Susan Mikula, were at a minor league baseball game, Mikula noticed a mole on Maddow’s neck that had changed. Soon after, Maddow asked her longtime hairdresser about the mole, who said the same. So Maddow went to the dermatologist where she got the diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Tori Spelling feels 'trapped' in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after fight... but she REFUSES to address woes when questioned on Wendy Williams

They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy