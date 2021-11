CHESHIRE — All government committee and subcommittee meetings will be video or audio recorded in the future, according to a new policy approved by the Town Council. “The reason this came before us was prompted in many cases because of our COVID-19 situation. We’ve all learned to be very well versed with our computerized information gathering,” said Councilor Sylvia Nichols at the Oct. 12 council meeting. “It makes it very easy for the public to be able to access the documents or access the meetings and hear firsthand what’s going on.”

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO