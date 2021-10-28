CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vroom, vroom: Exotics on Las Olas car show revving up for return

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

From McLarens to Ferraris, some of the rarest, most coveted cars in South Florida will be hitting Las Olas Boulevard for the fourth annual Exotics on Las Olas car showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

With 300 vehicles expected to line the street, the free event will give car enthusiasts the opportunity to see a variety of exotic cars from Southeast Sixth Avenue to Southeast 11th Avenue on Las Olas Boulevard. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Floyd Rag, the event’s founder and producer, said he expects this year’s event to be the largest turnout in the car showcase’s four-year history based on the early registration.

“We usually have 250 cars. This year we have 300 cars, probably over 30 vendors and about 100 cars on the waitlist,” Rag said, who is also the co-founder of Supercar Saturdays Florida . “We have some pretty crazy sick cars coming out like one of them the Pagani Huayra. ... We have a Formula 1 race car coming out. We have a Formula 1 simulator. So, we have some pretty crazy cars and things coming out this year.

“We have a classic car section,” Rag said. “We have a million-dollar row section. We have a race row with all your race cars. We have a fast lane, which is all your fast cars. We have a vendor section with all your British classic cars. In front of the El Camino restaurant, there’s going to be five low riders. We try to have something for everything and everybody out there.”

Some of the brands and models that will be presented during the show include Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Porsche and Koenigsegg.

Exotics on Las Olas will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 6 with a private rally at 9 a.m. in which the group will start from the Hagerty Garage and Social in Delray Beach and end at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for lunch.

In addition to the event, Exotics on Las Olas, along with Lamborghini-Bugatti Broward, hosts the Supercar Saturdays Florida car showcases from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of every month at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 527 SW 145th Terrace, in Pembroke Pines.

Visit exoticsonlasolas.com/ .

