Westchester County, NY

Westchester Woman Wins $1M In NY Lottery

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
A Westchester County woman has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Jeanette Kitay, of Pelham, won the top prize in the lottery's Big Bucks scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, Oct. 28.

"Now, I don't have to worry about paying bills," Kitay said in a statement.

She purchased the winning ticket at a Stop & Shop located at 240 East Sanford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.

NY Lottery said Kitay opted to receive her prize as a single lump sum of $598,920 after required withholdings.

Guest
5d ago

The government almost made out better than her! Nonetheless, she'll be inundated by all sorts of phony smoochers pleading for "help." And hopefully she doesn't cave in to them!

