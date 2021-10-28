CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

One for the aged: Teixeira challenges Błachowicz at UFC 267

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9kfm_0cfd7utj00
1 of 2

Not many people get to celebrate their 42nd birthday by making their final preparations for a UFC title fight.

Glover Teixeira had that honor Thursday, and the Brazilian mixed martial arts veteran is marking the milestone by thinking about the obstacles he surmounted to get to the brink of an unlikely championship.

“I’m a fan of this sport as well, and I love when people overcome situations and break the rules doing something that not many people have done,” Teixeira said. “If I win this title right now, who did that before? Only one guy in the UFC: Randy Couture. It’s a hard thing to do, and I’m glad that I’m here and I’m going to get it Saturday night.”

A remarkable career that began in 2002 and appeared to be on the wane only four years ago reaches another peak Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where Teixeira (32-7) will take on Jan Błachowicz (28-8) for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 267.

Teixeira will be the UFC’s oldest first-time champion if he can upset Błachowicz, no fresh-faced kid himself at 38. Couture was 43 when he reclaimed the UFC heavyweight title in 2007, but the famed MMA pioneer didn’t face quite the same obstacles as Teixeira to reach this point.

While preparing to take on the hard-hitting, well-rounded Błachowicz in recent weeks, Teixeira has also spoken at length for the first time about his journey as a teenage illegal immigrant who found his way to the Connecticut gyms where he fell in love with the sport and made it his life’s work.

In opening up, Teixeira said he has felt the love of MMA fans who might not have paid attention to him earlier in his career.

“Lately a lot of people say, ‘Got to get that belt, make that movie!’” Teixeira said.

UFC 267 is the first numbered UFC event not on pay-per-view in the U.S. in a decade, although it’s still on ESPN+. The show takes place in the Middle East in the evening, making it an afternoon event in Europe and a morning spectacle for North American viewers.

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event for a curious interim title belt created by the UFC because champ Aljamain Sterling wasn’t quite ready to return from neck surgery. Rising lightweight star Islam Makhachev also fights Dan Hooker, and unbeaten welterweight Khamzat Chimaev returns for his first bout of 2021 against Li Jingliang.

But many worldwide viewers will be tuning in for the main event — the second-oldest combined championship fight in UFC history.

Teixeira got his first UFC title shot back in April 2014 when he took a 20-fight winning streak into the cage against Jon Jones, the most dominant and least focused light heavyweight in UFC history. Jones won a comfortable decision, and Teixeira entered a 5-5 stretch in which his best days appeared to be behind him.

But Teixeira refocused his life and training with help from the resources at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. He has since won five straight fights to earn another title shot.

Teixeira credits his surge to “passion for this sport. Lately, more discipline about it. More focus on what I have to do to become a champion. Of course, it didn’t work before, so I was doing something wrong. ... I had to trust in my coaches and put in my discipline and say, ‘How much do I want this?’”

Błachowicz appears to be in control of the 205-pound division after his impressive victory last March over Israel Adesanya, whose attempt to step up from middleweight to become a two-division champion looked foolish when the hulking, sturdy Polish champion dominated him by decision.

Błachowicz is making his second defense of the title he won by knocking off Dominick Reyes last year. While many MMA observers favored Reyes in that fight, Teixeira said he picked Błachowicz because he respected his fellow veteran’s work ethic and toughness.

These light heavyweights have a clear mutual respect, but Błachowicz is confident he’ll stop Teixeira again at the precipice of his goal.

“He’s longer than me in this sport, so we are friends,” Błachowicz said. “No bad blood between us. But that doesn’t change anything. When we go inside the octagon, the fight will start, and I have to knock him out, and I will do it.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 267 Countdown Video: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 marks the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, as light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz defends his belt against finisher Glover Teixeira in the main event. See these two athletes train and prepare for their bout. The fight card also features an interim title fight in the co-main event as...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira previews, predictions, odds, coverage, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 267, which goes down on Saturday, October 30th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event is a light heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Jan Blachowicz and one-time title challenger Glover Teixeira, who will look to become champ at the age of 42.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC may not have been bringing their best fights to the table for their recent Fight Night offerings, but that’s just because they’ve been saving it all for their big PPV level events. UFC 267 may be free on ESPN+, but it’s headlined by a rock solid light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. Throw some Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker in there and the return of Khamzat Chimaev and it should be a fantastic day of action for the UFC.
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC 267 weigh-in results – Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

Watch the UFC 267 Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, October 29th at 9am ET / 6am PT in video above. Today’s weigh-ins take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event. Unlike most events of this magnitude, UFC 267 streams entirely on ESPN+ free of a pay-per-view charge in the U.S.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

Glover Teixeira’s legacy is on the line at UFC 267

Glover Teixeira turns 42-years-old today. Yet, today will not be a day filled with celebration and relaxation — Teixeira is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life on Saturday night at UFC 267. Likely, he’s in the midst of a massive weight cut to get down to the 205-pound light heavyweight championship limit.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Couture
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Jan Błachowicz
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Islam Makhachev
mymmanews.com

Glover Teixeira becomes UFC light-heavyweight champion at UFC 267

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fight Island today, Saturday, October 30, 2021, for UFC 267, the first non-PPV numbered event since UFC 138 back in November of 2011. That was six days shy of a decade ago.. Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight championship clash between Jan Blachowicz and...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 267’s Glover Teixeira

Heavy-handed veteran, Glover Teixeira, will square off opposite Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jan Blachowicz, this Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at UFC 267 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Safe to say, no one really expected Teixeira to earn a second title...
UFC
fightsports.tv

UFC 267: Glover Teixeira Makes History After Submitting Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz’s run as king has ended. On Saturday, October 30, UFC 267 took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The headliner of the event was a light-heavyweight clash between legendary Polish power Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira (33-7). Teixeira ended Blachowicz’s run as champ via submission in the second round.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Brazilian#Ufc 267#Mma#Espn
Empire Sports Media

UFC 267 Preview: Jan Blachowicz – Glover Teixeira

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 267, the light heavyweight title is on the line. The Polish Power and defending champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) will defend his title against the veteran Glover Teixeira (32-7). Both of these men have similar stories that have led them to UFC 267....
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

Saturday’s UFC 267 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Abu Dhabi, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Etihad Arena. You know I thought about putting Glover Teixeira in each one of these slots. That’s how remarkable his comeback story is and how happy the MMA world is for him today. That’s not a knock on Jan Blachowicz, one of the true good guys of the game, but Teixeira is the good guy’s good guy.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy