CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Week 9 college football picks, bold predictions led by massive games in the Big Ten

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Your turn, Big Ten.

After much of the first half of the season was focused on the rest of the country, the conference takes center stage in Week 9.

The big game of the week sees the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy between No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State make some history as both teams meet while ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 1964. The Wolverines and Spartans are unbeaten through seven games, making the stakes more than just bragging rights. The outcome also will play a major part in the College Football Playoff race. Recent history sides with Michigan State, which has won nine of the last 13 meetings, though Michigan has won the last two in East Lansing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATmak_0cfd7m5900
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) tries to make a diving catch against Michigan during their game at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports

There's another significant clash in the East division as No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 17 Penn State. This was expected to be the game of the weekend before the Nittany Lions were stunned by Illinois last week. They're left with no margin for error in the Big Ten race. For the Buckeyes, this will be their first significant opponent since a loss at home to Oregon. Penn State should provide a good evaluation of how far they have come with an offense that leads the country in scoring and yards per game.

QB RANKINGS: Heisman Trophy race coalesces around five quarterbacks

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Cincinnati's case for playoff is growing stronger

RE-RANK: Oklahoma State, Penn State, Clemson among teams falling

Lest it be forgotten, the SEC has two offerings worth mentioning. No. 9 Mississippi travels to No. 21 Auburn. The Tigers still control their fate in the West division and the Rebels also are tied for first, so the winner keeps pace with Alabama and keeps alive its hope of winning the conference title. Also, No. 1 Georgia faces rival Florida in what should be the toughest game left for the Bulldogs.

Bold predictions

In the crazy world of college football, there are always surprises and unexpected results. Some of our experts offer their forecasts for some unlikely events this weekend.

Scooby Axson

Penn State has been in a freefall the last few weeks. First, it was the loss to Iowa, which was attributed to quarterback Sean Clifford getting hurt. The Nittany Lions had a week off and with Clifford back in the lineup laid an absolute egg in losing a nine-overtime snorefest to Illinois. James Franklin's crew now travels to Columbus to face Ohio State and the nation's leader in total offense and scoring offense. Don't be surprised if Penn State is down by four touchdowns (or more) by halftime, which would complete the October to forget in Happy Valley. November's schedule is no picnic either with Michigan and Michigan State lurking.

Jace Evans

I just can’t quit Texas. In their prior two games the Longhorns have seemingly been on the precipice of statement victories in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season, first against Oklahoma and then Oklahoma State, only to collapse late to fall to 4-3. But they have to win one of these big games, right? Losses against its next two opponents, both ranked, would drop Texas to 4-5 – a disaster of a start considering it canned Tom Herman after he went 7-3 in 2020. But I think Texas is still too talented to drop both of those contests. The Longhorns will find a way to finally seal the deal and upset No. 18 Baylor in Waco.

Paul Myerberg

North Carolina finally gets a big win by upsetting Notre Dame. It’s been a down year for the Tar Heels, one of the preseason dark horses for the playoff, and for quarterback Sam Howell, who has not played up to Heisman Trophy expectations. Beating the Irish wouldn’t make UNC’s season but it would at least partially overwrite the narrative that this year’s team is one of the biggest disappointments in the country.

Erick Smith

This has been a season of exceeding expectations for Kentucky. The Wildcats are 6-1 with a respectable performance at No. 1 Georgia as their only loss. They've beaten Florida and LSU, giving them the possibility of earning the school's first New Year's Six berth in the playoff era. But that requires Kentucky to keep winning in the SEC, especially on the road. This week's challenge comes from Mississippi State. The Bulldogs already have taken down Texas A&M and have the defense to slow the Wildcats. The home crowd should push them over the top to earn the upset, dealing a blow to Kentucky's postseason hopes and helping Mississippi State move closer to earning a bowl berth.

Eddie Timanus

The ranks of the unbeaten will be reduced in Week 9. Well OK, that goes without sayin g, since somebody has to win the Michigan-Michigan State showdown. But someone else will drop a game for the first time. It probably won’t be Oklahoma, though the Sooners have flirted with defeat. And, while admittedly strange things happen in rivalry games, we don’t see Georgia losing to Florida. The most likely candidates are Southern Methodist and San Diego State, facing challenging conference games against Houston and Fresno State, respectively. Given my history of attempting to display my predictive power this is probably good news for Aztecs’ fans, but I’m going with the Bulldogs to hand SDSU its first loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 9 college football picks, bold predictions led by massive games in the Big Ten

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wolverines#Spartans#Usa Today Sports There#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Buckeyes#Heisman Trophy#Clemson#Sec#Tigers#Rebels#Bulldog
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

2 Schools Listed As The Frontrunners For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Louisiana, was recently named the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3. The latest recruiting database has the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning as their No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class. Arch Manning, who plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, has racked up scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

290K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy