Cayuga County, NY

Chamber Offers Educational Workshop on Implementing 401K Plans

By Lucas Day
 5 days ago
The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is holding an educational workshop next week for member businesses that might be thinking about...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Seneca Falls Town Board Shifts to 4-1 Republican Majority

A giant shift for the political make-up of the Seneca Falls Town Board. Republican Challengers Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski Tuesday defeated incumbent Democrats Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys. The board will now be 4 to 1 in favor of Republicans. The vote count was Sinicropi- 1,279, Laskoski-1,249, Avery-986, and...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Bove Says Landfill Supporters Overstate Budget Impact of Closure

Seneca Falls attorney Emil Bove says supporters of Seneca Meadows landfill are overstating the effect on the Seneca Falls town budget if the landfill were to close. He says only a portion of the landfill money has been used to offset taxes. Bove responded to comments by the author of this story. The future of the landfill is the central issue in the race for two open seats on the Town Board.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Siblings Included in NY Paid Family Leave Act

Governor Kathy Hochul Monday signed a bill that expands New York State’s Paid Family Leave legislation to allow caring for siblings. Under the current law, employees cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition. “Taking care of your family is a basic human right, no...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upstate Medical COVID Testing Returns to Fairgrounds

Starting Monday, November 1, Upstate Medical University will be returning to the New York State Fair Grounds for COVID testing. The testing will be offered at the Fairgrounds Infirmary behind the Horticulture Building. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:00pm, and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. Individuals will enter through Gate 2 and follow signage to the Infirmary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State Seeking Additional Info on Seneca County Flooding

If you are a Seneca County resident that was impacted by Tropical Storm Fred in August, the state is hoping you will help out in their appeal to FEMA for denying individual assistance for disaster-related costs. The state is asking county residents to use their new damage assessment tool that will be used to better collect data and submit their info no later than Sunday at noon.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

