Twix confirms involvement in liberal short film

T wix's parent company confirmed sponsorship of a short film that went viral Wednesday, which was deemed not so sweet by critics.

Mars Wrigley told the Washington Examiner it sponsored the short film The New Nanny , which features a young boy dressed in various princess dresses befriending a witch who presents herself to him as his nanny. The boy interacts with other children, who ask him why he's wearing a dress when it is not Halloween, and another boy makes fun of him for his attire. In the end, the witch magically blows the mean boy away.

"The Bite Size short film, sponsored by TWIX and created in partnership with 20th Digital Studio, will run on several digital platforms, as well as Freeform, FX and FXX," Mars Wrigley said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The liberal message attracted backlash, with critics such as Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance and former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker slamming the "woke" two-minute film, which neglects to mention candy after the first two seconds.



The video is part of 20th Digital Studio's "Bite Size Halloween " collection that has aired on digital platforms throughout October. Skittles, Twix, and Snickers have all sponsored some of the new videos, created by 18 young filmmakers.

