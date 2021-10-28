CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Hedge-Fund Bulls and Bears Are Crowding Into the Same Tech Stocks

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are betting against each other when it comes to internet and software stocks, with an unusually large number of companies targeted by both bulls and bears. A dozen or so technology firms appeared on Morgan Stanley’s list of the 50 “crowded longs” at the end...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Nio is set up to take advantage of a burgeoning global electric vehicle sector. During downturns, consumers look for additional savings at places like Costco. NextEra Energy provides a unique addition to any portfolio that combines a growing sector with established utility income. When the market is tumbling, many investors...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Alpha Theory Advisors Llc#Fed#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Snap Inc#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Msft#Alphabet#Googl Rrb
investing.com

3 Popular Mega-Cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 30%

Given the current, uncertain state of the market, it could be safest to invest in mega-cap stocks for stable returns. And Wall Street analysts expect quality mega-cap stocks Visa (V), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to deliver solid returns in the coming months. So, let’s discuss these names.Mega-cap stocks are considered the safest bets amid market volatility because the size and strength of these companies help them to endure market downturns better than their smaller-cap brethren. Due to their traditional, low-risk nature, mega-cap stocks are trusted by most investors. Indeed, investors’ interest in mega-cap stocks is evidenced by Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF’s (MGC) 6.4% returns over the past month and 23% gain year-to-date.
STOCKS
investing.com

Ed Yardeni Says Earnings-Led Stock ‘Melt-Up’ Has Staying Power

(Bloomberg) -- Ed Yardeni has good news on Federal Reserve taper day: The stock melt-up will continue in earnest thanks to the earnings firepower of Corporate America. The president of Yardeni Research Inc. says a profit boom will power the S&P 500 to 4,800 by the end of the year -- an upside of 3.6% versus the Tuesday close -- and to 5,200 by the end of 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Smart Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation

As far as inflation is concerned, the pandemic may have created the perfect storm. Since March 2020, U.S. lawmakers and the Federal Reserve have injected trillions of dollars into the economy, hoping to avoid a prolonged recession. At the same time, business closures led to bottlenecks in global supply chains, and labor shortages have made the problem worse. Collectively, these variables have created an environment that could drive prices higher across numerous industries.
STOCKS
CNBC

Big Tech stocks' growth has slowed and this could be why

Saira Malik, Nuveen Global Equities CIO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the technology sector and what's holding it back. Malik believes two tailwinds are affecting the space, a flatter yield curve and tapering or rate hikes.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy