Why Hedge-Fund Bulls and Bears Are Crowding Into the Same Tech Stocks

Given the current, uncertain state of the market, it could be safest to invest in mega-cap stocks for stable returns. And Wall Street analysts expect quality mega-cap stocks Visa (V), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to deliver solid returns in the coming months. So, let’s discuss these names.Mega-cap stocks are considered the safest bets amid market volatility because the size and strength of these companies help them to endure market downturns better than their smaller-cap brethren. Due to their traditional, low-risk nature, mega-cap stocks are trusted by most investors. Indeed, investors’ interest in mega-cap stocks is evidenced by Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF’s (MGC) 6.4% returns over the past month and 23% gain year-to-date.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO