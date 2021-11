ONTARIO — The main fundraiser a local alumni’s annual scholarships for graduating seniors at Vale High School is this Saturday — and the event is almost sold out. According to Bobbi Buttice, a member of the Vale Alumni Association which holds the annual fundraiser through a Hall of Fame Banquet, said on Tuesday afternoon that there were only about 25 tickets left. Organizers are discouraging ticket sales at the door for multiple reasons, including COVID-19. “We’re very lucky to be able to have this event this year,” Buttice said. “Up until a couple of week’s ago, it was touch and go” in regards to whether Oregonians would see Gov. Kate Brown mandate more shutdowns related to the pandemic.

VALE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO