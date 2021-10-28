DART Rider Alerts

The train driver left with life-changing injuries following Sunday’s rail collision in Salisbury saved the lives of those on board with his quick thinking, a colleague has said.Robin Tandy, 74, reportedly had just six seconds to react and apply the emergency brakes before his train collided with another service just outside a tunnel.The veteran driver applied the brakes before reaching a stop signal but, despite his efforts, the South Western Railway train ran 220 metres past the signal and smashed into the side of a Great Western Railway service, an initial investigation suggests.The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said in...
