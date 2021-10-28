DART Rider Alerts

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Blue Line service was halted between Damen and Racine Sunday evening after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Clark/Lake station downtown. Police said a man jumped in front of a train, which was stopped at the Clark/Lake station. The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. The Chicago Transit Authority said Blue Line service was suspended between the Damen stop in Wicker Park and the Racine stop on the Near West Side following the incident. CHECK: CTA Updates Service was back running with delays by 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO