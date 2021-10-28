CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Indaba Coffee closing Howard St. location, offering 50 percent off drinks Friday

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxCUV_0cfd4Jmp00
Photo by Nolan Issac on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee is closing its Howard St location, but it sounds like there made be another announcement brewing.

“We’ve had so much fun serving you at this prime location but it’s time to allow another coffee shop to join the downtown fun,” the company said on Instagram. “Join us tomorrow and say farewell to all the fun that Howard brought us. Remember, when one door closes… another one opens.”

The local coffee roaster, which now has a handful of locations across Spokane, is inviting coffee lovers to the Howard location to enjoy 50 percent off all drinks on Friday.

The closing location is located at 210 N Howard St in downtown Spokane. Indaba also has locations:

  • 1425 W Broadway Ave, Spokane
  • 1315 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane
  • 419 N Nettleton St, Spokane
  • 518 W Riverside Ave, Spokane
  • 8520 W Gage Blvd, Kennewick

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coats 4 Kids distribution now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Coats 4 Kids drive ended just in time for chilly temperatures.  Each year, we do our best to make sure every child in the Inland Northwest has a coat to stay warm.  On Monday, we began distributing the coats and hats that were so generously donated over the past month.  It’s a community-wide effort...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Spokane, WA
Restaurants
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salvation Army partnering with Spokane Regional Health to provide COVID isolation services

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army has partnered with the Spokane Regional Health District to provide isolation services for people experiencing homelessness who test positive for COVID-19. The United Gospel Mission previously supplied these services and the transition began Monday. The Salvation Army will now provide isolation options within six...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Downtown Spokane#Food Drink#Indaba Coffee
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane fully reopens Sprague Ave

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sprague Avenue is now fully open. The City of Spokane reopened Sprague from Division to Grant Streets over the weekend, marking the completion of a years-long series of projects that revitalized the road between Division and Stone. “We are excited to welcome travelers back through this section...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
588
Followers
312
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy