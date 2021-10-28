CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VACCINES: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sues President Joe Biden

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago

Lawsuit Questions Constitutionality Of Vaccine Mandates…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trgPH_0cfd3ZPk00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is suing President Joe Biden over vaccine mandates.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. At issue: the Constitutionality of COVID Vaccine mandates.

This is the text of a media advisory issued by Governor DeSantis’ team:

Unedited Text Of DeSantis Press Release:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s order requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated by December 8, following through on a promise to take legal action to stop federal overreach and making Florida the first state in the nation to hold the President accountable. The lawsuit seeks an immediate end to the unlawful requirement that federal contractors ensure that all employees have received a mandated injection. The Governor was joined at the announcement by Attorney General Ashley Moody, as well as Floridians who have faced or are facing consequences as a result of vaccine mandates. The lawsuit is below.

Just months ago Joe Biden was saying that it wouldn’t be appropriate or lawful for the federal government to mandate these COVID shots,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “But now we have somehow gone from 15 days to slow the spread to 3 jabs to keep your job. The federal government is exceeding their power and it is important for us to take a stand because in Florida we believe these are choices based on individual circumstances.”

Last week, Governor DeSantis announced a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to provide protections for employees and defend the right of parents to opt their children out of school mask and quarantine mandates. The Governor has been working closely with the House and Senate as we move forward and the dates of the Special Session will be announced this week.“Governor DeSantis has made it abundantly clear that we have a responsibility to fight back against unconstitutional federal overreach and that is exactly what we will accomplish through this lawsuit and during the upcoming Special Session,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We look forward to working with Senate President Simpson and House Speaker Sprowls to empower parents, provide protections for employees, and further protect our rights and liberties that we hold dear as Floridians.”

“I have never seen such blatant disregard for the Constitution or the laws governing our country,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “President Biden does not have the authority to force millions of Americans to receive a shot, nor does he have the ability to punish Florida economically for not abiding by his authoritarian, unlawful, and unconstitutional executive order. I promised to challenge this gross abuse of power and to stand up for hardworking Floridians and that is exactly why I am suing this president and his reckless administration. As Attorney General, I have an obligation to defend the rule of law, Florida’s workers, and our state against heavy-handed federal overreach.”

“These federal mandates through the contractor relationship are creating a system that is forcing our vendors to make a choice between keeping their jobs and providing for their families or taking a jab that might not meet their own personal health needs, religious needs, or whatever it may be,” said Robert Doyle, Director of the Florida Division of Blind Services. “This is not a conversation about a vaccine. This is a conversation about federal overreach. This is a conversation about a mandate that disenfranchises people from their opportunity to pursue their goals and the American Dream. I am extremely troubled by the federal government’s actions trying to interfere with the personal healthcare decisions of our citizens and the clients that we serve. The federal government is threatening the livelihoods, the dignity, the self-respect, and the self-direction of our blind entrepreneurs. I thank Governor DeSantis for what he is doing, for standing up for the blind, and for standing up for all of the folks of Florida.”

“I’m living with this looming date that could cause me to lose my job,” said TJ McCormick, who is visually impaired and is licensed by the Division of Blind Services as a vending and food service provider and operates in federal buildings in Tampa. “I’m a Randolph Sheppard vendor for the State of Florida. This program provides people with visual impairment a means to employment and to make money for their families. Over this last year, my customers and I have all grown so close, I think of them as my friends and family. They depend on me and I depend on them. I want to choose to work. For us to not have a choice [about getting vaccinated] is wrong.”

“My husband has been a hardworking, faithful employee with his company for 10 years and has a master’s degree,” said Olivia Gregg. “He works tirelessly to be the sole income for our family, so I can care [for] and raise our kids. This mandate has created a lot of uncertainty for our family and our future. The possibility of my husband’s job being gone in roughly five weeks is terrifying. We are living in constant fear, questioning our family’s future every single day. It shouldn’t be between a vaccine or a livelihood.”

“Governor DeSantis, I appreciate you standing up, not just for me, not even just for these people here, but we’re talking about every U.S. citizen, whether they were unvaccinated or vaccinated,” said John Freeland, a personal trainer and fitness coach from Palm Beach County. “Because the federal government, the current people in that position, are overstepping their bounds. They are choosing what they think we should all do without having our own personal choice. We are America. We are the land of the free and that capability of making our own choices is being stripped away.”

“These mandates are putting a lot of flux in play,” said Hy Hetherington, CEO of HLP Integration, an information management firm. “This [mandate] is going to affect a large percentage of the people that we have here in Lakeland. To humanize what we’re talking about today, these people care about the mission. They are sitting with us and working with us because they care about serving their fellow veterans. Now we’re putting them in a position where we can’t tell them that you’re going to still have a job doing that incredibly important work. That’s a really scary place for them. It’s a really scary place for their families. As an employer who is incredibly passionate about our veterans, I’m equally as passionate about my employees and I have to ensure throughout this that I take care of both.”

Read the complete lawsuit, below.

DeSantis-Lawsuit-Masks

The article VACCINES: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sues President Joe Biden appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 134

fed up with stupid
5d ago

hmmm- I guess deathsantis doesn't know about the 1905 supreme court ruling in favor of vaccine mandates. he's taking his pages straight from the lawsuit master himself Trump with almost 5,000 lawsuits under his belt.🙄

Reply(28)
34
Anonymous 1368
5d ago

How about the shots DeSantis was giving out shots to? So DeSantis is sueing getting our money. Doesn't sound to bright to us tax payers using our money.

Reply(8)
21
Lavonda Collins
5d ago

Sueing to tie up courts and bury the facts. Vaccines mandated to protect all lives not to be given to DeSantis to pass around at Key's parties and big donors. This is another Trump and even more dangerous

Reply(4)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Tax Bills Coming To Palm Beach County Homeowners

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you own a home in Palm Beach County, the tax collector wants you to check your mail. Bills were just sent today. From the office of Anne Gannon, in a media advisory: Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced today that property tax […] The article Tax Bills Coming To Palm Beach County Homeowners appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Commissioner Slams Governor DeSantis On Vaccine Stance

DeSantis Wants To Create State Version Of OSHA To Avoid Federal Oversight Of Workers. Commissioner McKinlay Calls It A Stunt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for what she says is are […] The article Palm Beach County Commissioner Slams Governor DeSantis On Vaccine Stance appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Gov. DeSantis Continues Fight Against Vaccine Mandates

Despite Cancer-Stricken Wife, DeSantis Calls On Lawmakers To Ban Vaccine Mandates In Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CLEARWATER, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Never mind that his wife is battling breast cancer and immuno-compromised, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a news conference in […] The article Gov. DeSantis Continues Fight Against Vaccine Mandates appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
CLEARWATER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Surge Over, But COVID Is Not Says Florida Hospital Association

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The summer surge of the Delta variant is over in Florida, but COVID is still a serious threat — according to the Florida Hospital Association. The FHA, which often provided real-time hospital statistics that Florida health officials and Governor […] The article Delta Surge Over, But COVID Is Not Says Florida Hospital Association appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Health
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Boca Raton, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

ELECTIONS: Deadline Is Saturday For Vote-By-Mail Ballot

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are planning to vote in the special election for the District 20 House of Representatives seat once held by Alcee Hastings, the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, October 23rd, at 5 p.m. Hastings died […] The article ELECTIONS: Deadline Is Saturday For Vote-By-Mail Ballot appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa

First Time In “Low Risk” Zone In Months. Will It Last? Nearly 60,000 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is finally back in the “low risk” zone for COVID-19 spread, according to Kinsa. This is the […] The article COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Voting Rules: Palm Beach County Holds Town Hall Meeting Thursday

Republican Led Election Changes To Be Discussed During Palm Beach County Virtual Town Hall. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Confusion over the Republican-led effort to make voting more difficult in Florida is leading to a public meeting Thursday. The Town Hall meeting, overseen by […] The article New Voting Rules: Palm Beach County Holds Town Hall Meeting Thursday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Residents Scammed By Former NFL Player Says DOJ

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former NFL player just plead guilty to stealing personal information from Florida residents, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kenbrell Thompkins played for the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders before apparently turning to […] The article Florida Residents Scammed By Former NFL Player Says DOJ appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy