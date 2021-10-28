CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sues Biden over contractor vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The lawsuit was announced Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis and opened yet another battleground between the Republican governor and the White House. The lawsuit alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

DeSantis has vowed legal action over federal vaccination requirements and fought masking and vaccine rules implemented by local governments. Biden has argued that the mandates are crucial to bringing an end to the pandemic. But Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

