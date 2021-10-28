CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida sues over Biden vaccine mandates; DeSantis says requirements will throw people out of work

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago

Florida has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s impending employee vaccine requirement for federal contractors, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday.

It is unfair for the federal government to unilaterally rewrite its agreements with contractors, DeSantis said during a news conference in Lakeland.

Moody filed for an injunction against the federal mandate in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida’s Tampa courthouse. The vaccine requirement is due to take effect next month, but workers also would be allowed to take regular COVID tests as an alternative to vaccinations.

“That’s not the way we think business should be done. We don’t think that they have the authority to do that,” the DeSantis said. “If we’re not successful challenging this, you will absolutely see disruption in the economy.”

President Joe Biden also plans to issue an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules imposing vaccine-or-testing mandates on companies with more than 100 employees. Similar requirements are planned for health care providers drawing Medicaid and Medicare money.

DeSantis noted that Florida is host to a vigorous federal contracting sector, including aerospace and defense companies on the Space Coast, and argued the requirements will throw people out of work. A number of federal contractor employees appeared to describe jobs they have lost or fear losing but none mentioned whether they’d been offered a testing alternative.

The governor and attorney general argued that the federal government lacks authority to issue the mandates.

Moody decried “incompetent, reckless leadership coming out of Washington.” DeSantis warned of creeping federal overreach.

The complaint names Biden; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and its director, former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson; the federal Office of Management and Budget; and the General Services Association, plus additional agencies and administrators.

Florida Phoenix

Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON —  The federal government should re-examine its emergency response systems to better assist communities at risk from the growing threats of wildfire, state and local wildfire responders told members of Congress Tuesday. Wildfires across the United States have become larger, more intense and longer-lasting  this century in part due to changes in the global […] The post Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Many parents are hesitant, while others eager about a COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida mom is eager to get her young daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 if federal health officials authorize it soon. But another parent doesn’t feel the same about getting her elementary school-aged child a shot in the arm. It’s a conundrum for families who face possible vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11. The newest […] The post Many parents are hesitant, while others eager about a COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened. None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a fiction, a fiction […] The post Bookman: Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

‘A surprise to all of us’: Reactions to DeSantis’ call for special session on vaccines mandates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sudden announcement to call a special session to impose restrictions on COVID vaccine mandates pushed by President Joe Biden has blindsided much of Florida’s political world. It comes at a time when lawmakers are in legislative committee meetings leading up to the regular  session just months away. That session starts Jan. 11. […] The post ‘A surprise to all of us’: Reactions to DeSantis’ call for special session on vaccines mandates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

