Construction Management: GANSAM Architects & Partners. MEP Engineering: ENG Energy Lab, SEJIN Electric Lab, KUNIL Partners. Text description provided by the architects. NATURE┃CULTURE - ROUTE52 CC is located on the highest ridge of Dangsan Mountain in Yeoju, which consists of a broad plain. Our expectations for this blessed place - the perfect location that can be easily found even from a distance offering a distant view and being able to enjoy the vast green and nature together - were unfortunately utterly blown away during the on-site survey when we found dozens of hectares of upended red-brown soil. Instead of mimicking nature sloppily by advocating the idea of 'architecture that blends in with nature,' we instead thought paradoxically that we should do the architecture and leave nature to nature and that this would be the most natural thing. In that site, we decided to place the long and wide concrete mass as raw as it is indifferently.

