Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The leader of a Haitian gang has threatened to kill hostages if the ransom it has demanded for 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries isn't met. The gang has demanded $1 million for each of the 17 missionaries from the U.S.-based Christian Aid Ministries. The missionaries were kidnapped Saturday while working in a community near Port-au-Prince where they had finished building an orphanage. The FBI is working to secure their release, according to the White House.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO