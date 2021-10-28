CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Delphos man gets 2-year sentence for starting small apartment fire

By Editorials
The Lima News
 5 days ago
Jerry Spurr, 53, of Delphos, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for starting a small fire at a Delphos apartment building in April. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Delphos man described by his attorney as struggling with substance abuse issues and who has limited mental capabilities was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for starting a small fire at a Delphos apartment complex earlier this year.

Jerry Spurr, 53, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to a single count of aggravated arson as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. In return for that plea, the state agreed to dismiss a similar first-degree felony count.

Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill said the fire started by Spurr on April 2 at the apartment at 111 N. Main St., Delphos, consisted of a small pile of smoldering debris that was tossed out the window by his client.

“Mr. Spurr was being evicted, and he had an ongoing feud with the landlord,” Sturgill said. “He had been using meth for a couple of days, and this was just a poor decision based on a low point in his life. He is not a fire bug.”

Spurr said prior to sentencing, “I wasn’t planning on burning the building down. I was just mad.”

The officers dealt with Spurr previously for breaking windows and behaving erratically. When they walked up the stairs to Spurr’s apartment April 2, the Delphos man did not answer the door but could be heard yelling incoherently, according to court documents.

Officers entered through a broken door and found the apartment to be “in shambles.” Spurr reportedly was “highly agitated” and bleeding from his hand. He reportedly was upset with building manager Ben Jones for evicting him and told police he wanted to kill Jones.

Spurr was arrested for making those threats.

In late May, a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Spurr’s behalf but after two separate psychiatric evaluations were conducted he was found competent to stand trial.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Spurr to two years in prison but noted he would be eligible to request an early release after serving six months of that sentence.

He will be required to register with local authorities annually as a convicted arsonist.

