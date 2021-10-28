Elida schools win PBIS award

Children ages 5 to 11 are now able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky late Tuesday officially signed off on a recommendation from agency advisors. Extending vaccine eligibility to children younger than 12 has been a major...
Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster. At the heart of the dispute is a New York law that has been...
The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night, hours after police said he was involved in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs, 22, will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said earlier. The athlete...
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, the company said Tuesday. Meta, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, said the decision was made due to “growing concerns” about the use of facial recognition technology as a whole.
Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting "back to work," he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University. In a statement on Tuesday,...
An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said. The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital, the spokesman of the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, Saeed Khosty, wrote in a tweet. He added that special forces were at the scene.
